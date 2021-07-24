AGONG TOO SOFT ON MUHYIDDIN – RUTHLESS PM MAKING A MOCKERY OF ROYAL DECREE! KIT SIANG HITS OUT AT MUHYIDDIN’S SPEAKER FOR BLOCKING MOTION TO ANNUL EMERGENCY ORDINANCE – EVEN AS ANWAR’S MOTION TO DEBATE EMERGENCY LAWS THROWN OUT AS WELL
Kit Siang: ‘Most improper’ to bar MPs’ from voting during special Parliament meet
KUALA LUMPUR — The extraordinary circumstances around the five-day special meeting next week did not invalidate the usual parliamentary conventions and practices such as lawmaker’s votes, said DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.
The DAP lawmaker noted that the parliamentary order paper for the meeting starting on Monday provided no opportunity for members of parliament to vote on each minister’s presentation following debate.
“Furthermore, it makes a mockery of the Malaysian Constitution and its bedrock principles of a constitutional monarchy based on parliamentary democracy and the doctrine of separation of powers in denying the DAP MP for Bruas and former Perak Speaker, Ngeh Koo Ham, the opportunity to present his motions to annul the Emergency Proclamation and Ordinances.
“A special meeting of Parliament does not mean that the parliamentary standing orders, parliamentary practices and conventions can be violated,” Lim said in a statement.
On July 5, the Prime Minister’s Office announced a special parliamentary meeting from July 26 following months of pressure to reconvene the federal legislature that was suspended following a proclamation of Emergency in January.
This will be the first time that the country’s federal lawmakers will convene this year.
Due to the truncated nature of the meeting, the PMO said it would only be to brief MPs about the National Recovery Plan, amend all the necessary laws and rules to enable hybrid Parliament sittings, and table the proclamation of Emergency and Emergency ordinances.
Speaker rejects Anwar’s motion to debate Emergency laws for submitting too early
In a letter to Anwar explaining the rejection, Azhar said the submission was made on July 12 and before the notice for the special parliamentary meeting was issued three days later, on July 15.
“Therefore, your motion, Datuk Seri, is not in order as it was submitted before the notice was distributed.
“For your information, Datuk Seri, Standing Order 11(3) clearly states that the business during the special session must be decided by the prime minister. In this matter, your motion is not accounted for under matters of the special session which has been decided,” Azhar said.
MALAY MAIL
