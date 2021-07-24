BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN COOKS UP ANOTHER MAJOR CRISIS – DOCTORS TO GO ON STRIKE ON MONDAY – IT’S A ‘HALF-BAKED’ OFFER – IT’S NOW OR NEVER TO CORRECT THE DEEP FLAWS IN THE SYSTEM! DOCTORS GROUP THROW OUT ‘TOTALLY DISCONNECTED’ PM’S LAME DUCK PROPOSAL

Unhappy with Putrajaya’s offer, doctors’ group to proceed with strike

THE Hartal Doktor Kontrak group will go ahead with its planned walkout on Monday, although the government has announced some solutions on the contract doctor issue, the group’s spokesman said.

Dr Mustapha Kamal A. Aziz told The Malaysian Insight the group, which is pushing for permanent posting for contract medical officers (MO), is obviously not happy with Putrajaya’s offer.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday that Putrajaya will extend the contract term for medical officers and dentists who have been accepted into specialist training to a maximum period of four years.

This, he said, applies to those who have been accepted to undergo specialist training within the first two years of their contract term.

Muhyiddin also said as an immediate resolution, the cabinet has decided to offer a two-year contract of service to MOs, dentists and pharmacists who have completed their mandatory service to ensure continuation to their service and as preparation for their specialist training.

“It is a half-baked (offer)…plus, it doesn’t make sense at all,” Mustapha told The Malaysian Insight.

“Hartal will proceed as planned.”

The group is planning to stage a massive walkout on Monday as a sign of protest against the government’s position on permanent postings for contract medical doctors.

Hartal had submitted a memorandum to the government earlier this month, demanding the government offer all contract MOs permanent positions and a detailed explanation on the criteria considered for the appointment.

The group also said the three changes of government since the last general election have also led to the issue being taken back to the drawing board over and over again with a lack of resolution in sight.

It gave the government three months to come up with a solution.

Even before Putrajaya’s offer yesterday, the group had said doctors will stage a walkout during work as a sign of protest over poor working terms amid the rising Covid-19 cases over the last two months.

“We will proceed with a massive walkout as a symbol to show that we want our voices to be heard,” a spokesman said. He, however, did not reveal how many doctors from Health Ministry (MoH) facilities will be part of the strike.

On being at risk of losing the goodwill of the public considering that Covid-19 care is of utmost priority now, the spokesman had said: “I think the public has to understand it is now or never for us and the healthcare (system).”

In recent days, several doctors in the Klang Valley have quit, giving 24-hour notices, citing burnout, a lack of career opportunities, overload and stress as Covid-19 patient load increases.

Data from MoH showed that a total of 23,077 UD41 grade contract medical officers were picked to undergo graduate training and compulsory service between December 2016 and May 2021.

However, only 789 of them were offered permanent positions, leaving many in limbo while many others have applied for jobs overseas.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

