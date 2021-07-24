ALL YOUTHS WORTH THEIR SALT MUST RALLY BEHIND SYED SADDIQ – AMANAH EXHORTS MALAYSIANS – SYED SADDIQ REPRESENTS A BRIGHTER & MORE DYNAMIC FUTURE – UNLIKE ‘SPINELESS’ PAS YOUTH, SOME OF WHOM ARE NOT EVEN YOUNG & CANNOT EVEN BOTHER TO STAND FOR WHAT’S RIGHT & JUST!

Amanah man backs Syed Saddiq, lashes out at PAS Youth chief

Terengganu Amanah leader Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad has accused PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin of taking a cheap shot at Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman who is facing criminal charges.

Raja Kamarul said instead of showing sympathy for a fellow youth leader, Khairil chose to score political points.

“Youths should rally behind Syed Saddiq as he stands for a brighter, more dynamic future for the younger generations.

“The awesome collection of some RM700,000 within less than 24 hours of funds for his legal battle, speaks volumes of his standing in the eyes of the public,” he said in a statement today.

“Compared to previous Umno Youth leaders, who were more aggressive and supportive of youth participation, the PAS Youth leader shows a pathetic lack of backbone to support the future of youths in Malaysia.

“It is interesting to also note that Umno Youth has not backed Khairil’s attack on Syed Saddiq,” he added.

PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin (left) and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

Two days ago, Khairil rubbished Syed Saddiq’s allegation that the Muar MP was facing criminal charges because he refused to join Perikatan Nasional.

“It is an allegation that is wild, immature and baseless,” Khairil said.

Syed Saddiq has been charged with misappropriating RM1.12 million in funds allegedly belonging to his former party Bersatu.

MKINI

