THE STENCH OF FAILURE IN THE AIR, MUHYIDDIN CHANGES THE GOAL POSTS – AGAIN! HIS BLUE-EYED BOY ZAFRUL, ACCUSED OF SENDING A HELICOPTER TO BUY ‘NASI GANJA’, NOW SAYS – THRESHOLD INDICATORS FOR NRP ‘DYNAMIC’ & MIGHT BE CHANGED FOR PHASE 3

The threshold indicator for new daily Covid-19 cases under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) might change to a “more appropriate value” once 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

NRP coordinating minister and Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said a proposal had been raised to the National Security Council (NSC) to change the threshold value of new cases to the severity of the cases by category, or death rate.

“The NRP is dynamic. If cases have decreased and they are only mild symptomatic cases, the number of new cases is no longer an appropriate threshold value, we will look at the case capacity in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and the mortality rate.

“This matter is being discussed with the Health Ministry to change it to a more appropriate threshold value, especially in the third phase, when we have managed to vaccinate 40 percent of the country’s adult population,” he told Astro Awani last night.

Zafrul said the proposed changes were based on experiences in other countries such as the United Kingdom, which recorded a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions after more than 40 percent of the population had been vaccinated.

“Therefore, when 40 percent of our people are fully vaccinated, we will ask the NRP to consider this matter.

“However, the consideration is subject to the views of relevant experts,” he added.

The regions of Sabah, Penang, Sarawak, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Perlis have entered Phase 2 of the NRP, which allows for slightly fewer restrictions compared to areas in Phase 1.

However, as of yesterday, no region in the country qualified for Phase 2, except Perlis, as new daily cases are increasing everywhere. – – Bernama