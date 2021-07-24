THE STENCH OF FAILURE IN THE AIR, MUHYIDDIN CHANGES THE GOAL POSTS – AGAIN! HIS BLUE-EYED BOY ZAFRUL, ACCUSED OF SENDING A HELICOPTER TO BUY ‘NASI GANJA’, NOW SAYS – THRESHOLD INDICATORS FOR NRP ‘DYNAMIC’ & MIGHT BE CHANGED FOR PHASE 3

The threshold indicator for new daily Covid-19 cases under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) might change to a “more appropriate value” once 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
NRP coordinating minister and Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said a proposal had been raised to the National Security Council (NSC) to change the threshold value of new cases to the severity of the cases by category, or death rate.
“The NRP is dynamic. If cases have decreased and they are only mild symptomatic cases, the number of new cases is no longer an appropriate threshold value, we will look at the case capacity in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and the mortality rate.
“This matter is being discussed with the Health Ministry to change it to a more appropriate threshold value, especially in the third phase, when we have managed to vaccinate 40 percent of the country’s adult population,” he told Astro Awani last night.
Zafrul said the proposed changes were based on experiences in other countries such as the United Kingdom, which recorded a sharp drop in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions after more than 40 percent of the population had been vaccinated.
“Therefore, when 40 percent of our people are fully vaccinated, we will ask the NRP to consider this matter.
“However, the consideration is subject to the views of relevant experts,” he added.
The regions of Sabah, Penang, Sarawak, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan and Perlis have entered Phase 2 of the NRP, which allows for slightly fewer restrictions compared to areas in Phase 1.
However, as of yesterday, no region in the country qualified for Phase 2, except Perlis, as new daily cases are increasing everywhere. – – Bernama
Tengku Zafrul says not the one who sent helicopter on ‘nasi ganja’ run to Ipoh
KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said photographs of him eating “nasi ganja” being recirculated online were from last year, after the images were used to allege that the finance minister sent a helicopter to Ipoh, Perak, for a takeaway order.
Yesterday, a helicopter caused a commotion in the Perak state capital after it landed there to collect 36 packets of the local rice dish.
An old post of Zafrul eating the “nasi ganja”, also known as “nasi vanggey”, were then juxtaposed with those of the helicopter and used to infer that he was the customer behind the unusual landing.
“It was amusing to get WhatsApp messages purporting that I ordered ‘nasi ganja’ from Ipoh using a helicopter. They used old photographs of me eating ‘nasi vanggey’ from December 2020 but cropped off the date,” he said on his Facebook page.
Yesterday, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalatrash Wahid confirmed that a helicopter was spotted on the field, located at the city centre, from 9.55am to 10.15am.
He said checks with the Ipoh Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) showed that the landing was unauthorised as the charter helicopter was only cleared to land at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) for that flight.
A worker at the restaurant also confirmed the order, and said they had doubted its authenticity when it was first called in.
The person said they were surprised when the helicopter appeared, and noted that it was an expensive way to collect the packets of rice that sold for around RM10 each. MALAY MAIL
