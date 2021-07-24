HOLD YOUR HORSES, ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI! DON’T MAKE ANOTHER BIG MESS – MALAYSIA NOT READY FOR PHASE 2 OF RECOVERY PLAN, EXPERTS WARN ‘HASTY’ UMNO DPM

HEALTH experts have criticised Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his “haste” in declaring that the country could move into phase 2 of the national recovery plan because of the improved vaccination rate.

This alone is not a good enough indicator to reopen the country, they said, urging the government to stick to the criteria of reductions in daily Covid-19 cases, intensive care unit bed occupancy, and infection rate before lifting health restrictions, they added.

This is more critical given concerns about the rapidly spreading Delta variant of concern.

Prof Moy Fong Ming of Universiti Malaya’s Social and Preventive Medicine Department said banking solely on the vaccination rate and ignoring other data on Covid-19’s spread may lead to a new wave of infections that will be even more difficult to deal with.

Ismail said last week the improved vaccination rate could take the states still in phase one or under a movement-control order (MCO) to phase 2 next month

The criteria for progress are vaccination of 10% of the population, fewer than 4,000 daily cases, and reduced occupancy of ICU beds.

Health experts noted new cases remained above 10,000 while ICUs are operating at capacity. As of Thursday, some 5.1 million, or 15.6% of the population have had two shots, and 10.9 million, or 33.4% of the population, have had one.

Moy said the government must do more than vaccinate to stem the epidemic if it wishes to reopen the economy quickly.

“For example, companies must upgrade and improve workplace ventilation as this affects the spread of the virus,” Moy said.

Companies must also ensure that those returning to the workplace must have at least a dose of the vaccine and Covid-19 tests, she said.

“If you are asymptomatic you can use a home test kit. If you have symptoms, you need to take a PCR test. Those found positive must go into quarantine to avoid infecting others.”

As vaccination progresses apace, the government is looking at lifting social and movement curbs and reopening the economy as early as the start of August. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, July 24, 2021.

Lim Chee Han, an infection biologist, said factories and offices in high-risk areas that are allowed to reopen should conduct weekly RTK antigen tests on the employees.

“The situation now is worse than before the lockdown on June 1. Though some argue that we should not judge by the number of new cases – that more positive cases are due to more tests – they are a true reflection of the number of infections in the community.”

Lim questioned what the government will do if daily cases stay high in phase 2.

“Does the government have measures to control areas that are still reporting a high number of cases after entering phase 2?

“By letting more people out and about, we are increasing the risk of transmission. What is going to happen if the healthcare system collapses?”

Terengganu and Sabah, which are now in phase 2, have been reporting high infection rates.

On July 20 and 21, the rate of infection (R) was 1.31 in Terengganu, and R1.25 and R1.21, respectively, in Sabah. These were above the national infection rate of 1.17 on Tuesday and 1.09 on Wednesday.

However, Ismail said the government does not plan to count the infection rate as a criterion for easing curbs.

Other states in phase 2 are Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang and Sarawak.

Lim said Malaysia could learn from the mistakes of the United Kingdom and the United States and not loosen all restrictions at once. Singapore will be a better model to emulate, he said

“The loosening of restrictions must be contingent on how the healthcare system is doing.”

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the three indicators have not been fulfilled for the reopening of the entire country.

“Have we fulfilled all three indicators? The number of cases is obviously going up and there are not enough beds in the hospital. However, vaccination is going well and at this rate, the situation in the Klang Valley could be brought under control soon.”

Instead of early August, Lee said mid-August might be a more appropriate time to move into phase 2 as the vaccine takes about 14 days to have a protective effect.

The federal government and Selangor plan for every adult in the state to receive at least one dose by August 1 under Operation Surge Capacity.

The government must also plan ahead, Lee said, to face the possibility of a surge in cases, in particular of the Delta variant, when curbs are lifted.

Yesterday Malaysia yesterday registered a new record high of 15,573 daily Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 980,491.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur accounted for 7,672 and 2,063 cases respectively.

Johor has the most infections after Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.