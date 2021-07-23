YOU WANT TO TOPPLE MUHYIDDIN? WHAT IF WE STRIKE A DEAL WITH PAKATAN, WARISAN & PEJUANG – THEY’RE ALREADY MEMBERS OF NEWLY-FORMED NRC! ZAFRUL FIRES A PARTING SHOT AHEAD OF NEXT WEEK’S SITTING – EVEN AS ZURAIDA WARNS OUSTING MUHYIDDIN IS ‘IMPOSSIBLE’

Opposition parties among members of newly mooted NRC, says Tengku Zafrul

PETALING JAYA: The newly mooted National Recovery Council (NRC) has invited representatives from opposition parties, Sabah and Sarawak state governments as well as multi-industry experts and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as members.

National Recovery Plan coordinating minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said that their membership is in line with the council’s principle of inclusion, collaboration and whole-of-nation approach.

“The National Recovery Council has agreed to invite representatives from the opposition parties of Pakatan Harapan, Parti Warisan Sabah and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air as members.

“At the same time, the NRC has also agreed to invite representatives from the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak to join as members,” he said in a statement on Friday (July 23).

The NRC also welcomes the involvement of experts from various industries, the private sector, NGOs as well as economic, social and health experts who have agreed to share their views and experiences, he said.

The list of experts include Khazanah Research Institute chairman Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop, Khazanah Nasional Berhad managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Anthony Fernandes as well as International AIDS Society president-elect and Malaysian AIDS Foundation chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

Also contributing their expertise are Star Media Group advisor Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang, former Education Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Habibah Abdul Rahim, Yayasan Chow Kit co-founder and child rights activist Datuk Dr Hartini Zainuddin as well as Dr Sivakumar Thurairajasingam from the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine & Health Science. – ANN

Ousting Muhyiddin is impossible, wait for election – Zuraida

Bersatu supreme council member Zuraida Kamaruddin believes that Muhyiddin Yassin’s position as prime minister is secure because no one can muster the numbers to oust him. The housing and local government minister pointed out that Umno decided it cannot work with DAP nor opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, and she is also of the view that Pejuang head Dr Mahathir Mohamad cannot work with Anwar either. “How are they going to get the numbers to form the government? It is impossible to me,” Zuraida told Malaysiakini in a recent interview. It would be ideal for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to continue governing, she added, as the country needs a stable government during the recovery phase once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides. “When we have the opportunity, an election can be held. The (next) government will be more stable by that time. Then, whoever takes over will have an easier time. “If (someone else) takes over now, things will go haywire and the people will be the victims,” she said. The government has initiated various stimulus packages, Zuraida said, therefore the focus has to be on their implementation to ensure economic recovery. “Previously, we had Lim Guan Eng (as finance minister) and he said we have no money. Now we have Tengku Zafrul (Abdul Aziz) who is able to – I don’t know how he does it – give us all these Pemulih, Perkasa and others (stimulus packages). “If another government comes it, I don’t know how it is going to fix anything. So let (the government) remain stable for the sake of the people. We can have an election later,” Zuraida added. Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin The Selangor PN elections director expressed confidence that her coalition will wrest the state government from Pakatan Harapan. Zuraida said PN has an advantage in that it has a strong Malay base and Muhyiddin was appealing to Malay voters. “Muhyiddin is a very moderate type of prime minister. He is very considerate and reflects Islamic values,” she opined. The Ampang MP conceded that PN will see a disadvantage in non-Malay majority seats but expects to do well in mixed-seats. On whether her optimistic prediction accounts for the fact that Umno does not want to cooperate with PN in the next election, Zuraida said her coalition was prepared for it. “Umno’s strength is in Malay rural areas, not in the urban areas. (We’re making inroads) in rural areas because the PN government reflects a Malay-based government…. (The rural folk) are comfortable with Muhyiddin. “Moreover, we have some experienced MPs among us. I think we should be able to win (rural) Malay seats as well,” Zuraida added. MKINI ANN / MKINI

.