YOU WANT TO TOPPLE MUHYIDDIN? WHAT IF WE STRIKE A DEAL WITH PAKATAN, WARISAN & PEJUANG – THEY’RE ALREADY MEMBERS OF NEWLY-FORMED NRC! ZAFRUL FIRES A PARTING SHOT AHEAD OF NEXT WEEK’S SITTING – EVEN AS ZURAIDA WARNS OUSTING MUHYIDDIN IS ‘IMPOSSIBLE’

Bersatu supreme council member Zuraida Kamaruddin believes that Muhyiddin Yassin’s position as prime minister is secure because no one can muster the numbers to oust him.
The housing and local government minister pointed out that Umno decided it cannot work with DAP nor opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, and she is also of the view that Pejuang head Dr Mahathir Mohamad cannot work with Anwar either.
“How are they going to get the numbers to form the government? It is impossible to me,” Zuraida told Malaysiakini in a recent interview.
It would be ideal for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to continue governing, she added, as the country needs a stable government during the recovery phase once the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.
“If (someone else) takes over now, things will go haywire and the people will be the victims,” she said.
The government has initiated various stimulus packages, Zuraida said, therefore the focus has to be on their implementation to ensure economic recovery.
“Previously, we had Lim Guan Eng (as finance minister) and he said we have no money. Now we have Tengku Zafrul (Abdul Aziz) who is able to – I don’t know how he does it – give us all these Pemulih, Perkasa and others (stimulus packages).
“If another government comes it, I don’t know how it is going to fix anything. So let (the government) remain stable for the sake of the people. We can have an election later,” Zuraida added.
The Selangor PN elections director expressed confidence that her coalition will wrest the state government from Pakatan Harapan.
Zuraida said PN has an advantage in that it has a strong Malay base and Muhyiddin was appealing to Malay voters.
“Muhyiddin is a very moderate type of prime minister. He is very considerate and reflects Islamic values,” she opined.
The Ampang MP conceded that PN will see a disadvantage in non-Malay majority seats but expects to do well in mixed-seats.
On whether her optimistic prediction accounts for the fact that Umno does not want to cooperate with PN in the next election, Zuraida said her coalition was prepared for it.
“Umno’s strength is in Malay rural areas, not in the urban areas. (We’re making inroads) in rural areas because the PN government reflects a Malay-based government…. (The rural folk) are comfortable with Muhyiddin.
“Moreover, we have some experienced MPs among us. I think we should be able to win (rural) Malay seats as well,” Zuraida added. MKINI
ANN / MKINI