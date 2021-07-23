This is from The Edge here. Our country has 32.7 million people.
We are targetting to achieve herd immunity by vaccinating 80% of the population which is about 26.18 million.
So far (yesterday) we have already vaccinated 16.02 million people. So we have to vaccinate 10 million more to achieve herd immunity.
Going at this pace (congratulations and thank you again) of 500,000 vaccinations per day we should be able to cover those 10 million people in THREE weeks.
BUT THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.
Because 44.5% of the population which is 14.6 million people HAVE NOT REGISTERED FOR THE VACCINES. They are not on MySejahtera.
(Unless this 44.5% includes children below 12 years of age who are not included in the target.)
The CITF said the number who have been vaccinated is just over 16.02 million. So (repeating) we need to vaccinate another 10 million to achieve herd immunity of 80% (26 MILLION people).
BUT THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN. 32.7 million population – 14.6 million unregistered = 18.1 MILLION ONLY. We need 26 million.
100% population minus 44.5% unregistered = 55.5% left.
We need 80%.
So we are short 80% – 55.5 % = 24.5% !!
So how?
I suspect that in a few days time (not THREE WEEKS) the numbers being vaccinated are going to drop substantially.
Because we only have about 2.0 million registered people left to cover.
If this logic makes sense, then the CITF better prepare Plan B.
Plan B is forget about MySejahtera.
There is no MySejahtera type system being used in many other countries. They jab people and give them a small card with their name, id number and date of the jab stamped on it.
And for the second jab they tell the people to walk in anywhere (after x number of days) with that same card to get the second dose. So simple.
Many people do not have Internet access or the wits to register with MySejahtera. It is too much of a hassle for them. They are not enemies of the State. Jangan salah faham.
Chinese and Indians who have trouble handling Malay, Orang Asli in the backwoods are included in this group. We still have to vaccinate them.
Ingat baik-baik ya this virus does not understand agama, bangsa, bahasa etc.
We have to resort to jabbing anyone and everyone who walks in anywhere in the country. Otherwise we are not going to hit that 80%.
Or use that indelible ink. It will work just as well. I am sure we still have left over stocks from the elections. Think out side the box.
-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
