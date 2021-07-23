CITF, MOH, MKN, MOSTI We are Not Going To Reach Herd Immunity Because 14.6 Million People (45% Of The Population) Are NOT EVEN R E G I S T E R E D !! Please Change Tactics Now.

Ok first of all congratulations and thank you again to everyone involved for vaccinating over 500,000 people yesterday. Syabas indeed.

Then how come I have to wait so long for my 2nd jab? And there are many people who have not even been given a date for their first jab? What is happening?

But here is some really alarming data.