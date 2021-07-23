BOMBSHELL – NINCOMPOOPS RUN WILD AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘NATIONAL RECOVERY COUNCIL’ KICK OFF – VIDEOS & PHOTOS BANNED DESPITE SHOCKING ‘EMPTY SYRINGE’ CASES – WHILE DRESS CODE NOW ENFORCED – THOSE WEARING ROUND-NECK T-SHIRTS, JEANS, SHORT SKIRTS, SHORTS TURNED AWAY FROM VACCINE CENTERS

Vaccine recipients should be allowed to document themselves getting Covid-19 jabs, said the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).
It also urged all vaccinators to adhere to standard operating procedure (SOP) by demonstrating properly filled syringes before administering injections.
This comes as several people have come forward with claims of receiving blank shots.
In commenting on the controversy, MMA president Dr M Subramaniam proposed that vaccination SOP be enforced more seriously to stamp out such incidents.
“The Health Ministry had on May 24 issued a directive that compels medical personnel to show the syringe before and after the vaccine is administered to patients.
“Healthcare workers should also encourage the patient to observe the injection being given,” he told Malaysiakini.
“These steps should clear any doubts on whether the vaccinations have been properly given.”
Some vaccine administration centres (PPVs) bar recipients from recording their vaccination shots. There is no known official rule on this issue.
In May, a number of videos surfaced showing some Covid-19 vaccine recipients getting underdosed.
Following this, the government issued a new SOP requiring all vaccinators to show the person who is being vaccinated the syringe.
‘No photo, no video’ rule
The “no photo, no video” rule has come under the spotlight again following the recent blank shot cases.
Subramaniam opined that recipients should be allowed to record themselves.
Seeing such clips online could motivate more to get inoculated, he added.
“As long as everybody’s privacy is respected and it does not get in the way of the procedure, it should be okay.
“For many, getting vaccinated has become a meaningful and important event they would like to keep a memory of.
“Looking at it positively, it may also encourage others to register for the jab as being seen now on various social media platforms,” he said.
Opposition MP Fahmi Fadzil has similarly spoken out against the “no photo, no video” rule, saying all recipients should be allowed to record themselves getting jabbed.
‘Dress code’ for vaccine centres will not help campaign
The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said there is no need for any dress code at vaccine administration centres (PPVs).
Instead of imposing such rules, it said the government ought to focus on inoculating as many as possible against Covid-19.
Two PPVs have turned people away for not adhering to their dress codes while one facility announced its guidelines on Facebook.
“There should not be any particular dress code for healthcare-related matters. As long as they have a vaccination appointment, they should be let in.
“The number one priority should be to get as many people as possible vaccinated. Now is not the time to be turning people away,” he said.
Such dress code policing comes as the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) is working to ramp up vaccinations to combat the staggering rise of infections.
The CITF previously told Malaysiakini it was “monitoring” these instances but did not mention if action had been or would be taken.
‘No shorts or skirts’
Last week, the Dewan Pejabat Daerah Jempol PPV in Negeri Sembilan reportedly turned away those wearing sleeveless vests, shorts and skirts.
A woman was initially barred from entering the Kompleks Masyarakat Penyayang PPV in Penang, which imposed a strict “visitors dress code” barring round neck T-shirts, jeans, skirts with hemlines above the knee and sandals.
A Timur Laut health office officer later rescinded the dress code after the woman’s boyfriend tweeted about the incident.
Meanwhile in Johor, the Segamat CITF issued a dress code for the Labis PPV which stipulated that sleeveless tops, shorts, short skirts and ripped jeans are all not allowed.
