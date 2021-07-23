BOMBSHELL – NINCOMPOOPS RUN WILD AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘NATIONAL RECOVERY COUNCIL’ KICK OFF – VIDEOS & PHOTOS BANNED DESPITE SHOCKING ‘EMPTY SYRINGE’ CASES – WHILE DRESS CODE NOW ENFORCED – THOSE WEARING ROUND-NECK T-SHIRTS, JEANS, SHORT SKIRTS, SHORTS TURNED AWAY FROM VACCINE CENTERS

Vaccine recipients should be allowed to document themselves getting Covid-19 jabs, said the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).

It also urged all vaccinators to adhere to standard operating procedure (SOP) by demonstrating properly filled syringes before administering injections.

This comes as several people have come forward with claims of receiving blank shots.

Two such instances were captured on video but two other complainants said they were not allowed to take videos or photos of their vaccination process.

In commenting on the controversy, MMA president Dr M Subramaniam proposed that vaccination SOP be enforced more seriously to stamp out such incidents.

“The Health Ministry had on May 24 issued a directive that compels medical personnel to show the syringe before and after the vaccine is administered to patients.

“Healthcare workers should also encourage the patient to observe the injection being given,” he told Malaysiakini.

“These steps should clear any doubts on whether the vaccinations have been properly given.”

Some vaccine administration centres (PPVs) bar recipients from recording their vaccination shots. There is no known official rule on this issue.

In May, a number of videos surfaced showing some Covid-19 vaccine recipients getting underdosed.

Following this, the government issued a new SOP requiring all vaccinators to show the person who is being vaccinated the syringe.

‘No photo, no video’ rule

The “no photo, no video” rule has come under the spotlight again following the recent blank shot cases.

MMA president Dr M Subramaniam

Subramaniam opined that recipients should be allowed to record themselves.

Seeing such clips online could motivate more to get inoculated, he added.

“As long as everybody’s privacy is respected and it does not get in the way of the procedure, it should be okay.

“For many, getting vaccinated has become a meaningful and important event they would like to keep a memory of.

“Looking at it positively, it may also encourage others to register for the jab as being seen now on various social media platforms,” he said.

Opposition MP Fahmi Fadzil has similarly spoken out against the “no photo, no video” rule, saying all recipients should be allowed to record themselves getting jabbed.

