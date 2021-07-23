BOMBSHELL – WHOEVER BECOMES THE NEXT PM – HE OR SHE MUST UNDERSTAND THAT BEFORE A FUTURE CAN BE CHARTED – MALAYSIA’S RACIST & CORRUPT PAST MUST BE SORTED OUT – OTHERWISE MALAYSIANS MIGHT AS WELL PREPARE FOR THE NEXT & PERHAPS FINAL ‘WIPEOUT’

If I were to be the prime minister tomorrow…

What Malaysia needs is strict discipline, a firm hand and a no-nonsense attitude to get the country back on its feet and regain its pride.

Muhyiddin Yassin is the latest prime minister to have forced the country to its knees, yet again. There has been a lot of tough-talking from the authorities, much introspection by the media, and a lot of soul-searching by the public about the decay of our society, but none of this has been translated into action. It is the same old story of “saving Malaysia”, but in the end, it has always been about the survival of the politicians.

If we want to sort out Malaysia’s future, we need to look at our past, see what challenges we can overcome, and what mistakes we can avoid repeating.

Whilst Malaysia burns and is attacked by the invisible enemy, Coronavirus, politicians squabble for pole position in Putrajaya. Hundreds of thousands of people are left hungry, homeless, jobless and powerless. It is a recipe for disaster.

So what would I do? It is not something new as it has been talked about countless times before. We need to clean up endemic corruption in each of the government departments through law enforcement, prevention and education, including community education.

To make things simple, bring back the remnants of the former Pakatan Harapan government that was elected by the people. Their short experience in government would enable them to perfect their performance in their second attempt.

There are a few provisos. No geriatrics allowed. No ministers who fantasise about flying cars and the like. No wannabe clerics to further mess with Malaysian minds. Deadwood, turncoats, time wasters, career politicians and prima donnas need not apply. Yesmen will be rejected, but creative and critical people will be encouraged. No one is above the law. Meritocracy will be championed, and mediocrity will be rejected.

There are some very good people from the former Pakatan Harapan coalition. We only need to entice them to return. In addition, there are countless numbers of ordinary Malaysians, who are eager to put the country back on its feet. They should be encouraged to assist. Their contributions are valuable because, in the past, their voices were forcibly muted. Many of them would make excellent politicians.

The full Pakatan Harapan cabinet, as in July 2019

A top priority is to purge the 4Rs (race, religion, royalty, rasuah), no ifs, no buts. These 4Rs impede progress and unity. Anyone who is not happy with this need not be part of the federal cabinet. Anyone on the outside who complains can be housed in Kamunting. Sometimes, chilling out in a damp cell may work wonders on some people. Sometimes, a nation that is weakened, after decades of poor governance, needs a dictator to force it to perform.

The current bloated cabinet functions as a self-elevated, self-serving private club. A leaner cabinet will be more effective.

Perhaps, those in the former Harapan-led government can reapply for their jobs. There could be several tests for the individuals. Anyone who is hesitant about banning child marriages, and polygamy need not be part of the new government. Anyone who refuses to lower the volume of the azan need not apply. I would also get rid of long eulogies and incantations, before a meeting or speech.

Hand kissing and genuflecting in public should be banned. The use of honorifics should be discouraged. Any minister going overseas or returning must not expect a delegation of government officials to see him off, or welcome him back home. Children of ministers should not expect special treatment.

After the bloated cabinet, we must cull the other bloated department, Jakim. The rakyat must not be looking over its shoulder for the religious police to pounce on them. God will judge us in the afterlife, and we do not need His self-appointed representatives to make our lives a misery on earth. The ‘halalness’ of food or a medical product can be overseen by other ministries. The dress code should be a thing of the past.

Downsizing the bloated civil service is equally important. It should be made leaner and much more effective.

If the corrupt Hong Kong police could be cleaned up in the 70s, why not the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM)? We were told by the former IGP that a cartel exists and we know the ministers who support this cartel. Allegedly, corrupt policemen and the politicians who are their mentors can test out the facilities in Sungei Buloh first, whilst they await trial. Harapan did try to bring corrupt politicians to justice, but they were too slow. To reassure the rakyat, these corrupt politicians should have been held on remand.

Corrupt and convicted politicians, like the convicted criminal, Najib Abdul Razak, can go to prison and lodge their appeals from there. If there is a law to prevent them from doing this, then perhaps, our lawmakers should get to work quickly, before the rakyat lose any confidence in the judicial process and the establishment.

All allegations of corruption in the judiciary should also be dealt with swiftly if the rakyat is to trust the new administration.

It is alleged that every government department is tainted with corruption. To clean them up may take several lifetimes. We could try the leaders and the top guys first. Being strict with them will act as a deterrent to the juniors.

One last request: Can the remnants of the former Harapan coalition work on their Shadow Cabinet, and a more workable manifesto that can be accomplished with expediency? We need the best men and women for the job. Moreover, chance favours the prepared team.

WRITER – MARIAM MOKHTAR

MKINI

.