BOMBSHELL – EVEN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS CAN SEE THROUGH MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S OUTRAGEOUS ‘COVID IN SLIGHT DECLINE’ LIES – EVEN AS UNDERGRADS DEMAND ACTION AFTER 2 MARA STUDENTS DIE FROM ‘RUPTURED BLOOD VESSELS IN THE HEAD’ DUE TO COVID-LINKED STRESS

This is after the ministry posted on Facebook yesterday that cases have been declining since July 15, compared to the week before – based on a drop in the infectivity rate or R-naught.

However, Pua said this is only a layperson’s interpretation of data, and that a look at the positivity rate of test samples shows a different picture.

This is as test positivity rate has remained elevated and even shot up to 12.5 percent on Wednesday despite lower testing numbers.

“It is clear to any high school student that the reason why there was a ‘slight decline’ in the number of daily recorded Covid-19 cases is entirely because of fewer tests being carried out.

“There was no decline in the test positivity rate at all. On the contrary, the positivity rate showed a significant increase as the number of tests was reduced,” Pua said in a statement today.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) test positivity rate threshold is five percent, and anything higher means more testing should be done.

Pua has been pushing the government to do more targeted testing.

However, epidemiologist Dr Lokman Hakim Sulaiman had said the current find, test, trace, isolate and support (FTTIS) system could no longer apply to the Klang Valley, as it could be assumed that most in the Klang Valley had been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, Pua said the Health Ministry should not give layperson interpretations of data that provide Malaysians with a false sense of security.

“The (ministry’s) Facebook post… puts to question the credibility and competency of its leadership, in particular, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba.

“It is no wonder that the Health Ministry has failed to plan for contingencies and eventualities which have resulted in the massive overcrowding and under-capacity at public hospitals today,” the DAP lawmaker said. MKINI