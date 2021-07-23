BOMBSHELL – EVEN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS CAN SEE THROUGH MUHYIDDIN REGIME’S OUTRAGEOUS ‘COVID IN SLIGHT DECLINE’ LIES – EVEN AS UNDERGRADS DEMAND ACTION AFTER 2 MARA STUDENTS DIE FROM ‘RUPTURED BLOOD VESSELS IN THE HEAD’ DUE TO COVID-LINKED STRESS

Pua drubs MOH’s claim Covid-19 cases in ‘slight decline’

Damansara MP Tony Pua has disputed the Health Ministry’s claim that Covid-19 cases are in decline, citing a rise in the test positivity rate.

This is after the ministry posted on Facebook yesterday that cases have been declining since July 15, compared to the week before – based on a drop in the infectivity rate or R-naught.

However, Pua said this is only a layperson’s interpretation of data, and that a look at the positivity rate of test samples shows a different picture.

“It is clear to any high school student that the reason why there was a ‘slight decline’ in the number of daily recorded Covid-19 cases is entirely because of fewer tests being carried out.

“There was no decline in the test positivity rate at all. On the contrary, the positivity rate showed a significant increase as the number of tests was reduced,” Pua said in a statement today.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) test positivity rate threshold is five percent, and anything higher means more testing should be done.

Pua has been pushing the government to do more targeted testing.

However, epidemiologist Dr Lokman Hakim Sulaiman had said the current find, test, trace, isolate and support (FTTIS) system could no longer apply to the Klang Valley, as it could be assumed that most in the Klang Valley had been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, Pua said the Health Ministry should not give layperson interpretations of data that provide Malaysians with a false sense of security.

“The (ministry’s) Facebook post… puts to question the credibility and competency of its leadership, in particular, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba.

“It is no wonder that the Health Ministry has failed to plan for contingencies and eventualities which have resulted in the massive overcrowding and under-capacity at public hospitals today,” the DAP lawmaker said.  MKINI

After 2 deaths, undergrads plead for solutions over coursework

Several students in public universities say they are struggling to cope with online assignments that have shorter deadlines, and some have even been asked to do their internship during the pandemic.

PETALING JAYA: Several university students have urged the higher education ministry to provide solutions to stress-related issues faced by them in the wake of the deaths of two Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students recently.

The two students were reported to have died from ruptured blood vessels in their head. It was also reported that they had been under great stress in trying to complete their coursework from home.

Nur Aiza Rafiqha, a student at a local private university, said the ministry should engage students and resolve their issues.

“Since the implementation of online learning, my university gives weekly assignments on top of other scheduled assignments. The deadlines are definitely shorter. It’s getting harder to juggle between assignments, research and other tasks,” she said.

Nur Aiza, who started her internship recently, claimed the ministry had also overlooked issues pertaining to industrial training during the pandemic.

“I think internship should not be a requirement to graduate right now since most companies have reduced their operations or have asked staff to work from home. However, the ministry has not addressed this matter.”

Lamenting about the “badly executed” directives and guidelines issued by the ministry, she said: “I have wasted so much money travelling back and forth between Ipoh (her hometown) and Cyberjaya just because of the ministry’s last-minute decisions. While that doesn’t affect me badly since my family’s income is still stable, there are many others who are not as fortunate as I am.”

Another student, Muhammad Fuad Mohd Nizam, suggested that the ministry get universities to provide a “rest week”, without any classes or additional assignments. Fuad believes this could boost students’ productivity.

Muhamad Hazim, a third-year student, reminded the government to ramp up vaccination for students and lecturers, saying it could fasten the reopening of universities and resumption of physical classes.

A spokesman for the higher education ministry, when contacted, said it was conducting a study on the effectiveness of online learning to improve the learning process.

Further, the spokesman said, the ministry was collaborating with the Counselling Council and Careers of Public Universities of Malaysia (Makuma) to develop a mental health module for university students to deal with stress, depression, and anxiety.  FMT

