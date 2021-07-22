I WILL SURVIVE! SYED SADDIQ SCORNS MUHYIDDIN’S LOW-CLASS TACTICS, TELLS MPs NOT TO SURRENDER & JUMP SHIP AHEAD OF PARLIAMENT – EVEN AS PN YOUTH HURLS INSULTS, ACCUSES HIM OF MAKING ‘IRRESPONSIBLE, IMMATURE’ CLAIMSI

I see hope for Malaysia in @SyedSaddiq , we must make sure he doesn’t walk alone!

FORMER youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has called on other lawmakers not to be intimidated by the Perikatan Nasional government and its threats.

Speaking to reporters in the lobby of the Kuala Lumpur court complex today, the Muar MP said when he was called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations, he was told that other politicians were similarly being investigated and threatened.

“My message to them, never bow down to those who threaten us. Never be afraid. The truth will prevail. If you are not in the wrong, confront them and have faith in the court.

“Don’t go back to supporting PN simply because you are being threatened, just before Parliament convenes and have to jump ship. We have our integrity, our principles and our dignity,” he told reporters today.

He did not identify any of the politicians to whom he was referring.

Syed Saddiq said the case against him was politically motivated as investigations against him had been going on for more than 18 months, despite the order to charge him being given in August last year.

“Investigations into this case have been going on since April 2020. Order to charge was given on August 4, 2020.

“The question is, why was the order to charge only executed nearly a year after it was given, and when an important Parliamentary meeting is coming up?

“I think it shows this case is politically motivated and I will challenge it and I feel safe and confident in the court and the judges to clear my name,” he said.

Syed Saddiq also warned the PN government to back off because the threats only served for him to be more motivated in his resolve to rid Malaysia of corruption.

“To PN who have continuously threatened me for the past year and a half, let this be the end. If you think the threats will weaken my spirit you are wrong. In actuality, these threats will increase my resolve to clean Malaysia and build a Malaysia for all Malaysians.”

He said he will further elaborate on the case tonight in a press conference on his Facebook and Instagram accounts. He also hinted that he may be taking civil action against the government.

This morning, he pled not guilty to two charges related to the misappropriation of Bersatu funds at Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

The first charge was for misappropriating RM1 million belonging to Bersatu last year, while the second was for misappropriating RM120,000 of election funds belonging to the party’s youth wing in April 2018. TMI

