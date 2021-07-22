I WILL SURVIVE! SYED SADDIQ SCORNS MUHYIDDIN’S LOW-CLASS TACTICS, TELLS MPs NOT TO SURRENDER & JUMP SHIP AHEAD OF PARLIAMENT – EVEN AS PN YOUTH HURLS INSULTS, ACCUSES HIM OF MAKING ‘IRRESPONSIBLE, IMMATURE’ CLAIMSI
Don’t be intimidated by PN, Syed Saddiq says
FORMER youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has called on other lawmakers not to be intimidated by the Perikatan Nasional government and its threats.
Speaking to reporters in the lobby of the Kuala Lumpur court complex today, the Muar MP said when he was called in by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations, he was told that other politicians were similarly being investigated and threatened.
“My message to them, never bow down to those who threaten us. Never be afraid. The truth will prevail. If you are not in the wrong, confront them and have faith in the court.
“Don’t go back to supporting PN simply because you are being threatened, just before Parliament convenes and have to jump ship. We have our integrity, our principles and our dignity,” he told reporters today.
He did not identify any of the politicians to whom he was referring.
Syed Saddiq said the case against him was politically motivated as investigations against him had been going on for more than 18 months, despite the order to charge him being given in August last year.
“Investigations into this case have been going on since April 2020. Order to charge was given on August 4, 2020.
“The question is, why was the order to charge only executed nearly a year after it was given, and when an important Parliamentary meeting is coming up?
“I think it shows this case is politically motivated and I will challenge it and I feel safe and confident in the court and the judges to clear my name,” he said.
Syed Saddiq also warned the PN government to back off because the threats only served for him to be more motivated in his resolve to rid Malaysia of corruption.
“To PN who have continuously threatened me for the past year and a half, let this be the end. If you think the threats will weaken my spirit you are wrong. In actuality, these threats will increase my resolve to clean Malaysia and build a Malaysia for all Malaysians.”
He said he will further elaborate on the case tonight in a press conference on his Facebook and Instagram accounts. He also hinted that he may be taking civil action against the government.
This morning, he pled not guilty to two charges related to the misappropriation of Bersatu funds at Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.
The first charge was for misappropriating RM1 million belonging to Bersatu last year, while the second was for misappropriating RM120,000 of election funds belonging to the party’s youth wing in April 2018. TMI
Syed Saddiq making ‘wild, immature, baseless’ claims, says PN Youth
PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional Youth has hit out at Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who claims that the corruption charges against him are the result of his refusal to support the current administration.
In a statement, PN youth leader Khairil Nizam Khirudin called the Muda president’s accusations “wild, immature and baseless”.
“YB Syed Saddiq’s statement arbitrarily claiming the charges against him to be a result of his refusal to join and support Perikatan Nasional is very disappointing,” he said, adding that he “clearly has his own agenda”.
He stressed that he was confident in the transparency and integrity of the judicial system, and it was the best avenue for the former youth and sports minister to clear his name.
“PN Youth has always adhered to the principle of the rule of law, where a person is innocent until proven guilty,” Khairil said.
This morning, Syed Saddiq was hit with two charges at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur.
He was slapped with one charge under Section 405 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust (CBT) over an allegation that he had withdrawn RM1 million in party funds from a bank without the consent of the top leadership.
Syed Saddiq also claimed trial to another charge of misappropriating RM120,000 in election funds belonging to Bersatu Youth under Section 403 of the Penal Code for misusing party funds meant for the 2018 general election.
Last night, Syed Saddiq said he would rather go to court than join PN, adding that he had received regular threats, telling him to join the ruling coalition before important votes in Parliament or face the consequences.
Speaking to reporters after posting bail on his CBT cases today, he said he was not the only MP being “targeted” by the authorities with corruption investigations launched against them.
He said he was informed during his visit to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office that other MPs had also been called up by investigators.
“Some are scheduled to meet MACC tomorrow, and some had their session postponed.
“My message to them is clear, never bow to those who intimidate us,” he said. FMT