INTERSTATE, INTER-DISTRICT TRAVEL BAN TO BE LIFTED? IT’S FAKE NEWS – MOH SLAMS VIRAL VIDEO

Viral video about interstate, inter-district travel fake, says Health Ministry

A video being circulated on social media purporting to be a government announcement on interstate and inter-district travel is fake, says the Health Ministry

It said in a tweet on its official account on Thursday (July 22) that the 20-second video is an edited version of a one-minute video released on April 1 of this year.

“It gives the impression that interstate and inter-district travel has been approved by the government,” said the Ministry in its tweet.

