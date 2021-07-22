TRAGEDY STRIKES ALL OVER MALAYSIA – AS UNPRECEDENTED DEATH TOLL SHAKES THE NATION – YET ‘TOTALLY DISCONNECTED’ PM MUHYIDDIN THICK-SKINNED ENOUGH TO PROCLAIM HIS CRISIS MISMANAGEMENT A ‘SUCCESS’

It is time that the Muhyiddin government takes Malaysia’s high Covid-19 fatality rate seriously, as with yesterday’s 199 Covid-19 deaths, Malaysia has one of the highest “daily Covid-19 death per million population” ratio in the world, higher than both Indonesia and India.

Yesterday, Malaysia not only set a new peak for daily new Covid-19 deaths, with a toll of 199 yesterday, Malaysia also set a new peak for “daily Covid-19 deaths per million population” higher than Indonesia and India, not to mention the United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Philippines and Myanmar.

Malaysia became the world’s Top 11th country in the most number of daily new Covid-19 deaths after Brazil (1,388 deaths), Indonesia (1,383), Russia (783), South Africa (516), India (510), Argentina (437), United States of America (411), Colombia (351), Mexico (341) and Myanmar (247).

Yesterday, the 199 daily Covid-19 deaths was an increase by more than 22 times from the daily casualty of nine deaths on January 10, 2021 – the eve of the emergency which was declared on January 11, 2021.

If the emergency to combat the Covid-19 pandemic had been successful, we should be having zero daily Covid-19 death after six months of the emergency, or at most one or two Covid-19 deaths per day.

Here is the case where the cure is more than 22 times worse than the disease!

Even if the cure is a failure, it should lead to two or three times the fatality rate but not over 22 times! This is not just dismal failure – it is a colossal flop!

Before the emergency on January 11, 2021 there were 551 Covid-19 deaths from a period of the first 12 months of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths stand at 7,440, an exponential increase of more than 13 times in six months!

The is a measure of the magnitude of the failure of the emergency, the various lockdowns and the National Recovery Plan to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, and why a new strategy and approach is urgently needed especially with the new international thinking shifting from “Zero Covid” to “Live with Covid” objective.

Today we read of the heart-wrenching news of a woman with Covid-19 who died in front of a clinic in Klang on the way there to seek treatment.

The incident occurred about 9.45am yesterday, when the woman and a younger sibling went to seek treatment at the clinic.

When in front of the clinic, the woman suddenly collapsed and became unconscious. Ambulance arriving at the location confirmed that she had passed away.

There have been an increase of cases where those infected died before reaching a hospital.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) is thinking of the possibility of implementing multi-level graves to resolve the issue of dense Muslim cemeteries following the recent increase in deaths involving Covid-19 patients.

When will the Muhyiddin government take a serious attitude to the high Covid-19 fatality rate?

(Media Statement (2) by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 22nd July , 2021) – https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

Covid-19 positive woman collapses and dies in front of Klang clinic

KLANG: A woman collapsed and died in front of a clinic where she had gone to seek treatment after feeling unwell on Wednesday (July 21).

It was subsequently found out that she tested positive for Covid-19.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the incident had happened at about 9.45am on the same day outside the clinic located at Taman Sentosa here.

He issued the statement on Wednesday night after photos and a video of the woman lying outside the clinic went viral on social media.

“Police received a report about the incident that the woman had gone with her younger sister to seek treatment at a polyclinic at Taman Sentosa.

“Upon arriving at the front of the clinic, the woman suddenly collapsed and was unconscious,” said ACP Shamsul Amar.

The victim was confirmed dead by paramedics who arrived at the scene, and her

body was then taken in an ambulance to the Shah Alam Hospital where the victim was later found to be Covid-19 positive following an antigen rapid test result.

“The woman has a history of hypertension and diabetes, and her death has been classified as Sudden Death Report (SDR) Covid-19,” said ACP Shamsul Amar.

Klang is one of the districts that has been badly hit by the pandemic with Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah here being overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients. ANN

