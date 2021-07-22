BOMBSHELL – ‘RUNNING SCARED’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME TRIES TO SLAP A SHOCK GAG ORDER ON SYED SADDIQ – PROSECUTION WANTS ‘BLANKET BAN’ ON MUAR MP SPEAKING ABOUT HIS CASE – JUST DAYS BEFORE PARLIAMENT RESUMES

Syed Saddiq pleads not guilty to pocketing RM1 million Bersatu funds

FORMER youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today claimed trial to the charge of misappropriation of party funds.

The former Bersatu youth chief pleaded not guilty to the charge read out to him before Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi.

The Muar MP is accused of misappropriating RM1 million belonging to Bersatu, via a CIMB cheque, at CIMB Bank, KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur, on March 6 last year.

He is charged under section 405 of the penal code for criminal breach of trust and faces up to 10 years in jail, caning and a fine if found guilty.

The Muda chief is expected to face more charges before another Sessions Court judge, Suzana Hussin.

Syed Saddiq arrived in court at 9am with his legal team, including Gobind Singh Deo and Ambiga Sreenevasan.

Several opposition politicians were also present to lend moral support. TMI

