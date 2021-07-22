Syed Saddiq arrives to face CBT charges involving RM1.2mil

KUALA LUMPUR: Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pic) has arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Thursday (July 23) morning, where he is expected to face two charges of criminal breach of trust for allegedly misappropriating an allocation of over RM1mil meant for a political party.

The Muar MP arrived at the Court together with his team of lawyers at 9am, and greeted reporters present before entering the court complex.

Several Opposition politicians including parliamentarians were seen at the Court lobby to give their support to the Muar MP, having arrived much earlier.

A police officer at the Court lobby had to remind those present – including the media -to observe social distancing as part of anti-Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

According to sources, the former minister is expected to face two charges under Section 403 and 405 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

The funds involved are estimated to be RM1.2mil belonging to his then-political party where he once served as the chief of its youth wing.

“The former minister is also expected to be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act at the Johor Baru Sessions Court sometime soon,” said a source on Wednesday (July 21).

Investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had been conducted since June last year after cash amounting RM250,000 went missing from his possession.

He had earlier claimed that the cash that went missing from his home in Petaling Jaya belonged to him and his parents.

Syed Saddiq had on Wednesday night posted a tweet and video in which he declared that “truth will always prevail”, adding: “It is in moments like this that I am reminded why I joined politics.”

Referring to the court charges, he said: “Bring it on!”

The opposition MP claimed to have been threatened into joining Perikatan Nasional.

These threats had been going on for a year and were now “renewed” with the Dewan Rakyat scheduled to reconvene on July 26, he said.

“Every time there is an important vote in Parliament, the threats will come. In July, December, January and recently a week before Parliament reconvenes,” he said.

In a statement, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) secretary-general Amir Abd Hadi said its co-founder Syed Saddiq would be charged over the raising of funds for the 14th general election at a dinner in 2018.

“The abuse of funds as claimed is a malicious allegation and it is also untrue,” said Amir. ANN

I would rather go to court than join Perikatan, says Syed Saddiq