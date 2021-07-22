MAHATHIR DROPS BOMBSHELL – ‘IT’S UMNO WHO ENTICED MUHYIDDIN WITH PM POST IF HE LEFT PAKATAN WITH BERSATU MPs’ – TRUE OR NOT, WHO CARES? MALAYSIANS HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF UMNO, MUHYIDDIN, PAS, MAHATHIR, ANWAR & HADI! WHAT CAN THEY OFFER BUT MORE SNAKE-PIT POLITICS & USING THE COPS, MACC & COURTS TO TURN MALAYSIA TOPSY TURVY WHILE THEY CART AWAY THE CASH – AND THE PEOPLE STARVE!

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claims that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would not have been Prime Minister as the former premier had already promised the seat to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman said his former ally in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) saw a better chance at becoming Prime Minister if he sided with Umno as cracks started to show in the Pakatan government early last year.

“Muhyiddin knew he was never going to be prime minister because I promised that when I stepped down, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would become prime minister.

“And if Anwar became prime minister, I don’t think he was going to nominate Muhyiddin as (his) deputy,” he said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday (July 21).

Dr Mahathir said Umno had enticed Muhyiddin with the Prime Minister’s post if he left Pakatan with Bersatu MPs.

ANN

.