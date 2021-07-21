UMNO NOW SUBSERVIENT TO BN! SHAHIDAN PREDICTS ALL 42 BN MPs WILL SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN – AS UMNO MPs MUST ABIDE BY BN’S DECISION – NOT THEIR OWN SUPREME COUNCIL’S – WHAT WILL ZAHID & NAJIB SAY?

Shahidan, who is Arau MP and Perikatan backbenchers’ club chairman, said that Barisan made the decision to support Perikatan two days before Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed as deputy prime minister.

“It’s unfair for me to say two or three MPs are not supporting, but as far as I’m concerned, Barisan MPs met two days before the DPM appointment.

“We agreed that all of us will support the present government,” he said.

Shahidan said MPs from Umno, MIC and MCA must abide by this decision, as they contested under the Barisan ticket in GE14.

Shahidan also denied speculation of a plot to topple the government when Parliament reconvenes.

He said they were already in the government and there was no reason to be part of the Opposition.

There are concerns over support for the government after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on July 8 said that the party had decided to withdraw support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Within Barisan, Umno has 38 MPs, MCA (two), MIC (one) and PBRS (one).

There are remaining 220 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament following the deaths of Batu Sapi MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong and Gerik MP Datuk Hasbullah Osman.

