BOMBSHELL – DESPERATE ARM-TWISTING BY MUHYIDDIN REGIME? SYED SADDIQ IS THE FORMER MINISTER TO BE CHARGED BY MACC TOMORROW FOR ‘MISAPPROPRIATING BERSATU’S FUNDS’

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will be charged for alleged misappropriation of political party funds tomorrow morning.

The matter was confirmed by the lawyer Haijan Omar to Malaysiakini, who will be representing Syed Saddiq alongside Gobind Singh Deo.

The proceedings will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Earlier today, Harian Metro reported that a “former minister” will face charges under Sections 403 and 405 of the Penal Code, which pertains to “dishonest misappropriation of property” and criminal breach of trust.

“The sum involved is estimated at RM1.12 million involving money belonging to a political party where he is the youth chief.

“The MP will also be charged under the Anti-Money Laundering Act at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court soon,” the report quoted an unnamed source as saying. The report also did not name the ex-minister concerned.

Syed Saddiq was previously the youth and sports minister under the Pakatan Harapan administration, as well as the Bersatu youth chief at the time. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI