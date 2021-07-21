BRACE FOR ANOTHER EXPLOSION – THE COVID LIES & SLEAZE GET WORSE AS MUHYIDDIN LOSES CONTROL AT AIDILADHA: NOW UKM HOSPITAL DENIES ‘FULL HOUSE’ POSTER, INSISTS ITS COVID WARDS ‘UNDER CONTROL’ – YET PRIVATE HOSPITALS REVEAL GOVT ORDER TO TRANSFER ALL NON-COVID PATIENTS FROM PUBLIC TO PRIVATE HOSPITALS IMMEDIATELY – TO MAKE SPACE FOR INCOMING COVID PATIENTS

“That poster was done over the weekend, last Sunday, because at that time, we were at maximum capacity for both our Emergency Department and our hospital.

“Now everything is already under control, it is stable. In fact, we are already accepting patients for yellow zone and red zone (in the Emergency Department) as well.

“So there is no more issue at the present moment,” Razman said when contacted by Malaysiakini today.

HCTM is administered by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

He also explained that even on the day they put up the poster, the Emergency Department was still accepting patients in the red zone.

Patients placed in the red zone at the Emergency Department are those with critical conditions who require immediate life-saving intervention. Those in the yellow zone are considered semi-critical patients who need to be attended to within a short period of time.

A photo had been circulating on social media which showed a handmade poster which was put up at the hospital’s Emergency Department with the words “Attention, if you are a Covid patient, the Covid ward is full”.

This comes amid reports of the country’s stretched healthcare system.

HCTM UKM is a hybrid Covid-19 hospital, meaning they treat both Covid and non-Covid patients.

Razman said the hospital currently has about 120 to 130 beds reserved for non-critical Covid-19 patients and about 24 beds for critical Covid-19 patients.

“Now we plan to gradually increase the number of beds hopefully to 300, for the non-critical patients,” he said.