NEW CASES JUMP BACK TO 12,366 TO HAUNT ‘SAY ONE THING, DO ANOTHER’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME – AS HUNDREDS OF MUSLIMS & FOREIGN WORKERS DEFY SOPs TO GATHER AT PENANG MOSQUE FOR AIDILADHA PRAYERS

On Aidiladha, Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections soar again to 12,366 cases

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysia recorded 12,366 Covid-19 cases on Hari Raya Aidiladha, after a slight reduction in numbers to just over 10,000 in the last two days.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah made the announcement via Twitter today.

Selangor topped the list as the state with the most infections, with 5,524 cases, followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 1,580 cases and Negri Sembilan with 970 cases. MALAY MAIL

Penang’s top cop apologises for gathering outside mosque