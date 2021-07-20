NEW CASES JUMP BACK TO 12,366 TO HAUNT ‘SAY ONE THING, DO ANOTHER’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME – AS HUNDREDS OF MUSLIMS & FOREIGN WORKERS DEFY SOPs TO GATHER AT PENANG MOSQUE FOR AIDILADHA PRAYERS

On Aidiladha, Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections soar again to 12,366 cases

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysia recorded 12,366 Covid-19 cases on Hari Raya Aidiladha, after a slight reduction in numbers to just over 10,000 in the last two days.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah made the announcement via Twitter today.

Selangor topped the list as the state with the most infections, with 5,524 cases, followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 1,580 cases and Negri Sembilan with 970 cases. MALAY MAIL

Penang’s top cop apologises for gathering outside mosqueemail sharing button

Hundreds of foreign nationals were seen observing Aidiladha prayers outside a mosque in Taman Pelangi this morning.

PETALING JAYA: Penang police chief Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain has apologised to Penangites for the police’s failure in preventing hundreds of foreign nationals from conducting Aidiladha prayers outside a mosque in Taman Pelangi, Juru, this morning.

“Yesterday, I clearly said we will not compromise with anyone who flouts SOPs,” he said at a press conference.

He estimated around 200 people had gathered outside the mosque in a video clip that has gone viral.

Penang is currently under Phase 2 of the national recovery plan, with the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) limiting Aidiladha prayers to not more than 150 worshippers at state and district mosques, 100 at kariah mosques and 50 at suraus.

While he said he knew many were keen to fulfil their religious obligations, Shuhaily was adamant that Covid-19 SOPs should be maintained at all times.

He also urged mosque and surau caretakers to report violations of Covid-19 protocols through the police’s hotline at 04-222-1722. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

