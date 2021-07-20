NEW CASES JUMP BACK TO 12,366 TO HAUNT ‘SAY ONE THING, DO ANOTHER’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME – AS HUNDREDS OF MUSLIMS & FOREIGN WORKERS DEFY SOPs TO GATHER AT PENANG MOSQUE FOR AIDILADHA PRAYERS

PETALING JAYA: Penang police chief Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain has apologised to Penangites for the police’s failure in preventing hundreds of foreign nationals from conducting Aidiladha prayers outside a mosque in Taman Pelangi, Juru, this morning.
“Yesterday, I clearly said we will not compromise with anyone who flouts SOPs,” he said at a press conference.
He estimated around 200 people had gathered outside the mosque in a video clip that has gone viral.
Penang is currently under Phase 2 of the national recovery plan, with the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) limiting Aidiladha prayers to not more than 150 worshippers at state and district mosques, 100 at kariah mosques and 50 at suraus.
While he said he knew many were keen to fulfil their religious obligations, Shuhaily was adamant that Covid-19 SOPs should be maintained at all times.
He also urged mosque and surau caretakers to report violations of Covid-19 protocols through the police’s hotline at 04-222-1722. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
