The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) today assured that there will be no more forced selling of “face shields” to enter the Bangi Avenue Convention Centre (BACC) which is used as a vaccination centre in Selangor.
The matter was raised by Twitter user @JasonT9380, who alleged that the face shields were being sold at RM10 apiece.
The CITF said the matter had been “settled” last night but did not elaborate.
This then led to a flurry of angry tweets demanding that someone is held accountable and that those who were forced to buy the face shields be refunded.
Several Twitter users demanded that the CITF elaborate on what they meant by “settled”.
Others said the episode at BACC and the CITF’s lack of clarity only erode public confidence in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).
The CITF is currently grappling with a perception crisis after several video clips surfaced online claiming that vaccinators were issuing “empty” shots.
There are also claims that the vaccination appointment system was open to abuse, leading to the sale of vaccines and vaccination appointments.
‘Empty syringe’ vaccine recipients will get new shots – Adham
Anyone who has been proven to receive an ’empty syringe’ Covid-19 vaccine shot will be given a new injection, said the Health Ministry.
Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said they will be calling in those individuals again to receive their shots.
“Will be called in for an injection again,” he said on WhatsApp when asked about the issue, as reported by Berita Harian today.
He was responding to several incidents at vaccination centres (PPVs) where individuals who recorded themselves during the vaccination process claimed they were given blank shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The first case happened on July 17 at a drive-through vaccination at the Lapangan Terbang Sungai Petani army camp which was meant for armed forces personnel and their family members, according to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).
There were another two incidents acknowledged by CITF at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) and Bangi Avenue Convention Centre (BACC) PPVs.
The Mitec and BACC incidents were both said to have occurred on July 17. Police reports have been lodged by the complainants in both incidents.
CITF has said the police are investigating both incidents and the public will be informed of any updates.
“If wrongdoing is found, CITF will not hesitate to terminate the services of the personnel involved and also take action in accordance with the law,” it had said.
It reiterated that in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP), all personnel administering the Covid-19 vaccine must show the filled syringe to recipients before they are injected.
MKINI
