The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) today assured that there will be no more forced selling of “face shields” to enter the Bangi Avenue Convention Centre (BACC) which is used as a vaccination centre in Selangor.

The matter was raised by Twitter user @JasonT9380, who alleged that the face shields were being sold at RM10 apiece.

The CITF said the matter had been “settled” last night but did not elaborate.

This then led to a flurry of angry tweets demanding that someone is held accountable and that those who were forced to buy the face shields be refunded.

Several Twitter users demanded that the CITF elaborate on what they meant by “settled”.

Others said the episode at BACC and the CITF’s lack of clarity only erode public confidence in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).

The CITF is currently grappling with a perception crisis after several video clips surfaced online claiming that vaccinators were issuing “empty” shots.

There are also claims that the vaccination appointment system was open to abuse, leading to the sale of vaccines and vaccination appointments.

‘Empty syringe’ vaccine recipients will get new shots – Adham