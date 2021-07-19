‘WE WILL SHOW NO MERCY’ – IGP SAYS COPS TO INCREASE SOP CHECKS DURING AIDILADHA – EVEN AS OVER 13,000 CARS TRY TO CHEAT INTERSTATE TRAVEL BAN – PERHAPS IGP WOULD DO BETTER TO DEPLOY MORE RESOURCES AT STATE BORDERS – RATHER THAN SET UP MORE ROADBLOCKS IN THE CITY CENTRES & WORSENING THE GLOOM & CLIMATE OF FEAR THERE

Over 13,000 vehicles told to turn back during police checks at roadblocks from July 16-18, says Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 13,000 vehicles were ordered to “patah balik” (turn back) over the last three days, says Bukit Aman.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Senior Assistant Commissioner (operations) Senior Asst Comm M V Sri Kumar Nair said a total of 13,177 vehicles were ordered to turn back during checks at roadblocks nationwide between Friday (July 16) and Sunday (July 18).

He said over 1.14 million vehicles were checked with the highest number on Friday (397,236 vehicles).

“We ordered 4,839 vehicles to turn back on Friday compared to 3,672 vehicles on Saturday (July 17) and 4,666 on Sunday.

“We also issued 408 compound notices on Friday compared to 423 compounds issued on Saturday and 492 on Sunday,” he said.

SAC Sri Kumar said the most common reason vehicles were asked to turn back was for not having any supporting documents or permits.

“Our personnel also came across a number of instances where motorists had paperwork to go to a certain location but were attempting to go to a different destination altogether,” he said.

On Sunday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani confirmed that police would not accept the Miti documents as a valid movement permit for the four-day period from July 18-21 for interstate travel.

The ban followed the detection of an increased number of vehicles on the highways over the past two days.

“All roadblocks at state borders have been directed to increase enforcement and will not accept Miti documents as a valid movement approval.

“This is to avoid irresponsible parties from misusing the Miti permission letter as approval to cross states to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha,” he was quoted saying in a statement. ANN

Covid-19: Cops to increase SOP checks during Aidiladha, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will show no mercy to those caught in violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the festive season.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani advised the public to follow the social sector SOP, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha on Tuesday (July 20).

“Strict SOP compliance is the key to flattening the curve of Covid-19 infections.

“In enforcing the SOP, the police will increase the number of compliance checks,” he said in a statement on Monday (July 19).

He said compliance teams would be deployed nationwide with a focus on residential areas and neighbourhoods as well as public areas.

“Our personnel are committed to taking stern action without compromise against those caught for intentionally violating the SOP.

“We also wish to remind the community to refrain from any visiting or interstate/inter-district travel during this time,” he said.

He added that action would be taken in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). ANN

ANN

.