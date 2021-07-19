ON EVE OF AIDILADHA – COVID STAYS STRONG & READY TO BOUNCE UP AGAIN – NEARLY 11K NEW CASES AMID WIDESPREAD CONCERN WITH EVEN SELANGOR SULTAN ALARMED BY ATTEMPTS TO ‘BALIK KAMPUNG’ FOR THE MUSLIM HOLIDAY

The Health Ministry today reported 10,972 new Covid-19 cases, the seventh consecutive day where fresh infections are above 10,000.

Kuala Lumpur maintained under 1,000 new cases for the second day after reporting four-digit daily cases for almost a week but Negeri Sembilan climbed back above 1,000.

Kedah reported another record high of 705 cases, beating out the previous record of 701 on July 17.

Sabah and Johor are also seeing a sustained surge. Sabah reported more than 600 cases for the third consecutive day, which is a level not seen since November 2020.

Meanwhile, Johor reported more than 800 cases for the second consecutive day, a level last seen in February.

Selangor continued to be the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic with over 4,000 new cases.

New cases by state

Selangor (4404)

Negeri Sembilan (1340)

Johor (876)

Kedah (705)

Sabah (651)

Kuala Lumpur (609)

Pahang (475)

Malacca (474)

Penang (426)

Perak (324)

Sarawak (301)

Kelantan (170)

Terengganu (144)

Putrajaya (48)

Labuan (24)

Perlis (1) – MKINI

Covid-19: Selangor Sultan expresses concern over attempts to ‘balik kampung’ for Hari Raya Aidiladha

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct a check on vehicles at a roadblock at Jalan Klang Lama in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SHAH ALAM — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is very worried if there are still those who are stubborn enough to return to their hometowns for Aidiladha tomorrow. Through a statement on the official Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, he also advised Muslims to celebrate Aidiladha at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “His Royal Highness is still saddened because the Muslim festival which should be celebrated with the spirit of unity of the ummah to strengthen the friendship, had to be held in a limited and vigilant manner. “Sultan Sharafuddin hoped that (this year’s) Aidiladha would be celebrated in a moderate scale and every activity involving sacrificial slaughter would be carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS),” it said. His Royal Highness also urged Muslims to continue to pray for the country to continue to be protected and to be spared from calamities. The Sultan called on the Malay Muslims to strengthen the unity and not argue about trivial issues. — Bernama