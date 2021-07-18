NEW CASES DROP TO 10,710 – AS TESTING SLOWS OVER THE LONG WEEKEND – EVEN AS GUAN ENG CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY FROM MUHYIDDIN REGIME AMID PUBLIC ‘CONFUSION’ & CONCERN OVER SUDDEN WITHDRAWAL OF SINOVAC FROM VACCINE PROGRAM

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 10,710 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 916,561.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 4,828.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur (945), Johor (808), Negeri Sembilan (771), Kedah (696), Sabah (666), Perak (407), Pahang (369), Penang (295), Melaka (289), Sarawak (261), Kelantan (146), Terengganu (123), Putrajaya (51), Labuan (50) and Perlis (five). FMT

THE government must immediately explain its decision to remove the Sinovac vaccine from the national immunisation programme, Lim Guan Eng said today.

“This is in view of statements by PN ministers Khairy Jamaluddin and Dr Adham Baba that Sinovac will no longer be a part of the government’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout and that the remaining Sinovac jabs will be reserved for those who need them for their second dose,” Lim said in a statement today.

The Kelantan health director had also announced the state’s intention to go solely with Pfizer at the state vaccination centres,” he added.

He said the statements had shaken public confidence in the Sinovac vaccine if not the vaccination drive itself.

Lim asked if the state governments were now allowed to pick and choose the vaccines they would use.

“If this is allowed, it will have a significant impact on (the NIP) due to the unequal flow of vaccines to the different states, widening vaccine inequality,” he said.

He urged the government to also clear up doubt and confusion over the efficacy of Sinovac compared to mRna-based vaccines.

He said failure to do so will further erode public confidence in the “only programme” of the government that had shown some progress.

He said the government must also address fears that it could be drawn into geopolitical conflicts between superpowers that would result in its rejection of vaccines from China even they they were approved for use by the World Health Organization.

“While DAP is fully supportive of (the NIP), there must be proper and clear communication on policy direction, otherwise this will result in heightened hesitancy and doubt among the people, including those who have already taken the Sinovac vaccine.”

Lim said the ministers, particularly Health Minister Dr Adham Baba, who had an “international reputation” for making “preposterous statements”, must be careful not to announce new policies without offering clarification.

He said the application of clarity, certainty and consistency would guarantee the success of the NIP.

The government’s decision to stop using Sinovac has left recipients of the jab at sea.

Coordinating minister for the vaccination programme Khairy Jamaluddin said usage of Sinovac would end in August with the fulfilment of orders this month.

Khairy said the last batch of jabs was originally due to be delivered in November but the government had asked for the shipment to be brought forward to speed up the country’s vaccination drive.

The science, technology and innovation minister denied the decision had to do with concern over the vaccine’s efficacy.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan health department said the state would stop use of Sinovac at the end of the month and that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be offered instead. – TMI

