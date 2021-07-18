ONLY 3 OUT OF THE UMNO MPs IN ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ WILLING TO WITHDRAW SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN? ‘IF 3 REMAIN WITH UMNO, THEN IT IS 3. PARTY MEMBERS WON’T LEAVE. THOSE ON THE OTHER SIDE WILL HAVE WHAT’S COMING,’ WARNS PUAD – ALL EYES ON WHICH ARE THE 3 STILL LOYAL TO UMNO?

Puad: If it’s down to three, so be it

Umno supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi has urged the party not to compromise with its members in the cabinet who allegedly violated the party’s decision to withdraw support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Puad also appeared to suggest that only three out of Umno’s 38 MPs were willing to abide by the party rules.

“If three remain (with the party), then it is three. Party members won’t leave. Those on the other side will have what’s coming. They discarded (the party) after reaping the benefits,” he wrote on Facebook last night.

He said Umno must be strict in enforcing discipline and violations must be acted upon.

According to Puad, the party’s nine ministers committed the violation in their songsang (perverse) decision to support the premier.

“They want to be power brokers. They are selling the party. They are negotiating (with Muhyiddin) without the party’s consent. The purpose is to keep their positions or they are worried for their safety.

“Umno cannot (afford to be) apologetic… Discipline is discipline. A violation will have repercussions. There is no compromise in discipline,” he wrote.

On July 14, nine Umno MPs in the cabinet broke ranks with the party by declaring support for Muhyiddin to continue as prime minister.

This was despite the party supreme council deciding on July 7 that Umno no longer supports Muhyiddin and demanded a replacement.

However, the actual number of Umno MPs who would heed the party directive remains uncertain.

