UMNO A ‘GENTLEMAN’ – OR JUST MORE STUPID THAN MUHYIDDIN? ‘SEE…WHEN 15 OF OUR MPs WERE STOLEN BY BERSATU, DID WE CARE? WE STILL SUPPORTED PN!’

Johari then explained that Umno did not fully agree to the formation of PN when other parties decided to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister in March 2020.

“Six months after that, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had formed PN, Umno did not agree but Umno never opposed it. In fact, at the time, we were under Muafakat Nasional with PAS, we were not angry when PAS entered PN.

“If you see whether Umno is a gentleman or not, when 15 of our members of Parliament were stolen to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, did we care?

“We still supported PN and the budget that was tabled in October 2020 was supported by all of Umno’s MP. Still not fair?,’’ asked Johari.

Johari said the alleged action by Bersatu has led Umno from having 54 seats to only 38 after the 2018 general election after taking into account the passing of Gerik MP, Hasbullah Osman.

Johari then explained that Umno’s recent decision as party was only to pull their support for Muhyiddin but the PN administration can still continue to operate and Umno ministers can continue to conduct their service as long as they are needed.

“Why Umno does not support (Muhyiddin), why? Because the problem that we see today stems from a leadership issue.

“It is not because we want PN to fail by not supporting it. We are asking Members of Parliament in PN, is there anyone else to take on the position of PM to handle the national crisis more efficiently considering its already 17 months into the pandemic and has failed to manage it well,’’ he said, referring to the Muhyiddin’s leadership throughout the pandemic.

