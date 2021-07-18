AS MUHYIDDIN FORGETS ABOUT THE PILING CORPSES IN MALAYSIA – BOASTS ONLY ABOUT VACCINATION ‘SUCCESS’ – NAJIB SLAMS HIM – ‘THE NUMBER OF COVID DEATHS IS ALSO ANOTHER GOVT FAILURE. WHY CAN’T THE GOVT ALLOCATE FUNDING FOR HOSPITALS TO BUY MORGUE CONTAINERS?’
Najib slams govt failure to provide storage for Covid dead
NAJIB Razak lambasted the government today for neglecting to provide hospitals with the facilities to keep the bodies of dead Covid-19 patients.
The former prime minister said hospitals should not have to seek public help to resolve such a problem.
“The government has failed in its duty to provide room to house the dead bodies. I can’t understand why the government could not allocate funding for these hospitals to buy morgue containers,” Najib said on Facebook today.
He said it was a sign of government failure that hospitals were forced to appeal to the public for help with the bodies that were piling up as cases surge.
The Pekan MP demanded that the government explained how it was spending the money set aside for the management of the coronavirus epidemic.
Najib was referring to news of a personal donation of a shipping container to the Selayang Hospital to store dead bodies.
The hospital had earlier asked for more of such containers after it ran out of space to store the bodies of Covid patients.
N. Thirumurthi, 54, of Shah Alam, said he donated a 40-ft container worth RM34,000 to the hospital.
Other public hospitals in the Klang Valley have also sought public assistance for similar aid as well as for other essential equipment to handle the large number of Covid-19 patients.
Najib hit out at Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for being insensitive about the mounting deaths.
“The daily deaths are a number to the government,” he said.
He was referring to a video showing the prime minister telling workers to speed up the burial process by using bulldozers instead of hoes to dig graves.
Last week Najib hit out at Putrajaya for failing to prepare enough ICU beds for Covid care.
The ICU wards in public hospitals are stretched to capacity as infections soar.
Malaysia saw a record number of Covid-19 deaths yesterday with 138 patients dead, for a death toll of 6,866.
There are 908 patients in ICU, 425 of them in need of breathing assistance.
There are 119,814 active cases of infection. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
KUALA LUMPUR (July 17): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pictured) said data showed that vaccination has succeeded in sharply reducing the number of serious COVID-19 cases in the country.
He said this was evident from the figures for admission of senior citizens in categories four and five cases to Hospital Sungai Buloh, which had dropped by more than 50 per cent in the past one month.
“Now the positive impact of vaccination is beginning to be seen,” he said in a Facebook post today.
A total of 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups with comorbidities and persons with disabilities are targeted for vaccination under Phase Two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) from April 19 to August.
“It was found that only 1.26 per cent of Health Ministry personnel were infected with COVID-19 after they had been fully vaccinated. Some 99.8 per cent of them experienced only mild symptoms or no symptoms and none was in category five,” he added.
COVID-19 is a five-category illness, with category one being the mildest and category five the most severe.
The prime minister said that in Labuan, where the Delta variant was first detected in the country, the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths also dropped after the government rushed vaccines to the island to increase vaccination.
He said this was why the government was taking immediate action to speed up vaccination in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, including through the launch of Operation Surge Capacity, to check the surge in daily cases.
The operation, announced by PICK Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba yesterday, is mainly aimed at ensuring that all 6.1 million adults in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will get at least one dose of the vaccine by Aug 1.
Muhyiddin also pointed to an encouraging statement by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that more than 90 per cent of the positive cases reported in the country yesterday were in categories one and two.
“This means that most of them are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and can recover,” he said.
However, he has instructed the Health Ministry to be better prepared to receive COVID-19 patients in hospitals and give them the best treatment, as the world is seeing an increasing trend of cases with the emergence of new variants that are more vicious.
“We are all making effort to combat COVID-19. We must always be strong and resolute to continue fighting. Insya-Allah, we will win ultimately,” he said. – https://www.edgeprop.my/
