HOW FAR CAN NEW DPM ISMAIL SABRI GO? WILL HE TAKE MALAYSIA TO NEW HEIGHTS – OR PLUNGE MALAYSIA TO NEW DEPTHS?

DATUK Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is still being congratulated wherever he goes.

The new Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) has also been getting a flow of visitors, especially from Umno politicians.

The irony is that some of his visitors are the very same people who want Umno to ditch the ruling coalition but are, at the same time, thrilled to see him up there.

The euphoria of becoming the country’s No. 2 will keep him on cloud nine for a while more, but Ismail Sabri has actually been walking a tightrope as Umno wages war with the ruling coalition.

He has to juggle between loyalty to his party and being a member of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet. It is terribly awkward because his party is trying to pull the rug from under the feet of the man who is actually his boss.

“It’s a delicate situation but I am sure he knows what is expected of him,” said former Kapar Umno division chief Datuk Faizal Abdullah.

The other awkward thing is that this is the first time in the history of Umno where a vice-president has leaped over his president and deputy president to claim a top post.

It is such a prestigious appointment but the supreme council had decided months ago not to accept the post and the cold response from the Umno leadership spoke volumes.

The reaction was not a “hurrah, we got the post” but more of a “noted, thank you” thing.

The Prime Minister had apparently not consulted Umno on the appointment and it is no secret that many in the party view it with suspicion.

Some felt the party should have rejected it. They saw it as a Machiavellian divide-and-rule move and an attempt to lock in support from Umno MPs for Muhyiddin.

The appointment, some claimed, has also created some sort of parallel leadership in Umno.

But the Bera MP is a seasoned party man. A day before Putrajaya announced the DPM appointment, he met Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to inform the Umno president.

Ismail Sabri told Ahmad Zahid that he would only accept the appointment with the blessing of the party leadership. He had been prepared to turn down the appointment had the president disagreed with it.

After some discussion about the pros and cons of Umno accepting the post, Ahmad Zahid gave the green light to go ahead.

On Friday, after clocking in for his new job, Ismail Sabri made a courtesy call on Ahmad Zahid at his residence. He wanted to show respect and also to seek advice from the former DPM.

It was a brief meeting but the optics worked magic on the party.

The picture of the pair, Ahmad Zahid in a white jubah and Ismail Sabri in office attire, could be read in several ways – the president and him are on the same page and his appointment is sanctioned by the party.

For those watching on in Umno, it also meant that Ismail Sabri, despite his elevation, remained humble and respectful to the party hierarchy.

Ismail Sabri had also personally informed Datuk Seri Najib Razak hours before news broke about the appointment.

Sources said that on the same day of his courtesy call on Ahmad Zahid, Ismail Sabri had also met Najib for lunch.

“Malay politics is like that. All these calling on your elders may seem like a waste of time but it is crucial for goodwill, friendship and support,” said Faizal.

Najib, despite his public Facebook persona, rarely shows emotion and it is difficult to tell how he feels about those who threw him under the bus after the 2018 General Election.

“But I know he appreciates Ismail. They are both from Pahang and Ismail did not switch off with Najib after we lost. He was always respectful and kept in touch with Najib,” said Faizal.

Ahmad Zahid and Najib wield considerable influence in Umno and anyone who hopes to rise up in the party needs to be on good terms with them.

Ismail Sabri, a lawyer, is not the glitzy sort nor is he one of those dazzling orators. His gaudy batik shirts had captured more public attention than his personality during his daily Covid-19 briefings as the Senior Minister.

“He has good rapport with people and can be a genuine friend,” said an Umno assemblyman from Perak.

His down-to-earth style has been compared to the late Tun Ghafar Baba. He does not show off nor pretend to be what he is not.

People have questioned whether he has what it takes to lead Umno one day, but the fact is that he emerged as the top vice-president in the last Umno election.

Ismail Sabri has been tested but more tests lie ahead.

His ambitions became clearer over the past few months when he assumed the leadership role in the Kluster Mentri or Umno ministers group, sticking his neck out, speaking up and taking a stand during discussions and political meetings.

He also refused to join the gang of MPs endorsing Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as their spokesman because that would have been akin to playing second fiddle to a potential rival.

“It’s going to be a tough balancing act with the party pulling one way and (Perikatan Nasional) pulling another way. It’s like wearing two hats, he’s got to know which hat to put on.

“At the end of the day, he is up there because of Umno. Will he be able to walk the fine line?” said the Umno Perak rep.

Can Ismail Sabri be loyal to the Prime Minister without being seen as disloyal to his own party?

Loyalty to the party has never been as highly rated as now. The Umno rank-and-file are still deeply resentful of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia “stealing” their MPs and assemblymen.

Their dislike for Bersatu is real and any Umno leader perceived as too close to Bersatu will have problems.

The DPM post gives Ismail Sabri a golden opportunity to bigger things in Umno. But it could also be the proverbial poisoned chalice unless he is able to strike the right balance between the government and his party.

If he passes the test, the sky will be the limit.

