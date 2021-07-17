LATEST SEX SCANDAL BLOWS IN – WHAT WILL DAP DO WITH ANWAR? CAN AN ALREADY INFIGHTING PKR SURVIVE? IS IT NOT TIME FOR RAFIZI TO STRIKE OUT FOR HIMSELF?

So How Will Rafizi Handle The Latest Escapade?

Some people are asking if I have been ‘bought’ by the PN people. I wish. Who does not mind getting paid for a past time? But no I have not been bought. I say what I want to say.

You will notice that in discussing politics, I do not have party preferences anymore. There is not much hope in any one political party. We have to focus on policies and on individual politicians who show promise.

I hope that all of you kind readers will start a conversation among yourselves about the drastic changes in policies that this country needs. The most powerful force on the surface of this earth is the will of the people. And the will of the people is expressed through speech.

It is no use changing the government THREE TIMES in THREE YEARS but not seeing any change in the policies that caused those THREE CHANGES in government.

And mark my words, if there are still no changes in policies, this PN government will also get thrown out. The people do not care who is the Prime Minister. The people want to see a significant improvement in their lives. And that will not happen unless we get rid of the obviously unworkable old policies and introduce new policies.

So likewise I will support good ideas and good policies. No matter who brings it forward. I dont support Dr Mahathir’s ideas anymore yet this blog has posted articles and policy suggestions by his new party Pejuang especially about handling the Covid crisis. Well the articles have been written by other people in Pejuang.

Dr Mahathir Not Good In Picking Successors

Anyway can you recall the following from Dr Mahathir (from 2015). He has apologised for his failure in picking quite disastrous successors.

Indeed Dr Mahathir once picked a h_m_s_x_ _l as DPM who many could not accept, then he picked a sleepy head corrupted fellow as DPM/PM, then he picked a thief as DPM/PM.

Despite such a disastrous track record and failures and having had to apologise for his ineptitude in picking successors Dr Mahathir has now proposed yet another h_m_s_x_ _l fellow as a potential PM.

Not only has this fellow appeared in a scand_l_ _s video but he has failed quite miserably as a leader and is more fond of sightseeing than doing his job. He is now known as the most unpopular politician in the country.

One more fellow Dr Mahathir has suggested has already been kicked out TWO TIMES as a Menteri Besar. Dear Dr Mahathir one of your close friends said, ‘Orang negeri dia pun tak suka dia, kena buang dua kali‘.

And yet these are the people Dr Mahathir is suggesting as potential PM candidates.

To Keep The Status Quo

There are reasons why Dr Mahathir is proposing these people as possible Prime Ministers. They will maintain the easy money bumiputra status quo. The orang kaya big projects people, the useless and “impoverishing the Malays first” AP system, the GLC monopolies, the toll highway company (and its ecosystem of easy money bumiputera vendors for maintenance, repair, security, landscaping etc), the rich people with their billion Ringgit franchises etc can all remain in place. Bumiputraism and political patronage as usual.

If they appoint someone new the entire balance in the patronage ecosystem will go out the window. Who will get that 2% bumiputra oil quota – which very few people know about? Yes I know. So by Dr Mahathir’s yardstick the PM need not have brains. Or even the “normal” sexual orientation. It is more important that the PM maintain the status quo. Maybe support the THIRD NATIONAL CAR project?

Already the patronage system has failed both the people and the politicians. Despite all the patronage system and easy money bumiputera policies UMNO has only 38 seats in Parliament. Now Bersatu has only 31 seats in Parliament. So if they are going to depend on the patronage system to win votes, well it is not working.

It is no more RM10 per vote. No more RM50 per vote. I think at some of the newer By Elections people received no less than RM300 from the politicians. The money ultimately comes from the ‘social welfare millionaires’ too (Do read on). The political patronage system. But as I said it does not work anymore. Even if you pay RM1,000 per vote they may take the money and still not vote for you.

We are getting too close to the 15th General Elections which according to YB Liew Chin Tong should be on July 16th, 2023. That is two years away. I dont see any improvement in the economic situation of too many Malays, not only over the next two years but forever – if the existing policies are not thrown into the dustbin.

The everyday ordinary Malay aka the “rakyat marhaen” have been kept holding the short end of the stick because they cannot compete. Government policy of the past 50 years has created a non-competitive bumiputra population that has been artificially held up using tax payers funds. It has created a nationwide class of bumiputera “social welfare millionaires” or “jutawan duit rakyat”. People who became millionaires from taxpayers funds (aka government projects).

But with 32 million people in the country now and money becoming harder to come by, every new “social welfare millionaire” will deprive a multiple number of ordinary Malays who must end up selling nasi lemak or becoming food delivery boys. Because it is a zero sum game. There is only so much taxpayers funds available to splurge each year. If one Dato gets a million Ringgit of taxpayers funds, then Puan Limah’s graduate son will not be getting his million Ringgit. He will have to sell nasi lemak.

UMNO

UMNO has already lost the elections in 2018. In 2023 UMNO is going to lose more seats. And UMNO has no leadership. Mohammad Hassan the dark horse does not yet have that national level brand name inside UMNO. Hishamuddin Onn or H2O has not stepped up to the plate yet to convince the Malays that he can hit the ball.

Plus both Mohamad Hassan and H2O are ‘status quo’ politicians. Nothing will change. Meaning the ordinary ‘rakyat marhaen’ Malays will become poorer with them in charge. The rich Malays will get richer.

Then there is the Kluster Mahkamah. Their story is not over yet. So UMNO is now split into at least three factions or groups. It is likely that UMNO will weaken further.

If UMNO can get rid of all the dinosaurs who have been seriously tainted and reinvent itself as a truly Malaysian party and reach out in honesty to all the people, minus the arrogance and the often kurang ajar behaviour, the party can turn around.

UMNO must become a United Malaysian National Organisation. It is high time everyone started thinking as Malaysians. Having over 3.0 million members and a branch network that goes back to 1946 UMNO has tremendous potential to make a comeback – but not in its present ‘jutawan duit rakyat’ business model. The people are fed up with the crap.

Bersatu

Bersatu is the new kid on the block. Bersatu has the unique distinction of producing TWO Prime Ministers in just two years. But once the PM is NOT from Bersatu anymore, this party (of which I am a member as well) will likely disappear. It has no real future. Bersatu’s grassroots presence is non existent. Going by the huge groundswell of unhappiness in the country right now I do not think Bersatu will be able to survive past 2023. Unless . . .they too offer bold new policies. Yes there is a way for Bersatu. Maybe another day.

Pejuang

Likewise Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pejuang is also a non starter. The party will likely disappear. Unless Pejuang is brave enough to break the mould and offer bold new policies – completely breaking from the past. There are ways. But if they insist on ‘status quo’ type thinking, then they will fall by the wayside.

Pejuang has the reputation of having people who were not wanted in both UMNO and Bersatu. They are dropouts from both UMNO and Bersatu. Without Dr Mahathir, they may as well get wound up.

The Malay Vote is split

So there are no clearcut winners among the Malay based parties. Neither are there any clear cut leaders among them. All of them. It is very likely that the Malay vote is going to be split into FIVE – UMNO, Bersatu, Amanah, Ostard Wal Retard Party and Pejuang.

The only Malay based party with a significant chance of a turnaround are parti Bersatu (PPBM) and UMNO. Bersatu, being the party in power, actually has a significant advantage. But that is for another day. Plus they will not listen. UMNO faces a much tougher task.

DAP

Despite what I have said about the DAP there is talk now that the DAP has lost some popularity, especially in Penang. Things can change in politics. The DAP may still emerge holding a large block of Parliamentary seats but they may lose ground to MCA and Gerakan which are both trying to make a comeback.

To count the chicks before the eggs are hatched, the DAP needs a Malay candidate to be their PM. They are counting on Brader Pintu Belakang. But that is a very big mistake. It is most likely that the Brader’s party will also lose seats. The party has already split. It has lost its stalwarts in Sarawak and on the Peninsula.

Plus a new affidavit has been filed. Here is an excerpt :



Grabbed penis, bl_wjob, squeezed buttocks! Nauzubillah. I have a question – after doing all that did the fellow wash his hands? Or did he just go around meeting other people and shaking their hands without washing his soiled hands?

So how is the DAP going to handle this? This is going to be your candidate for Prime Minister? I think you better seriously start looking for another candidate. This case will start in the Courts and drag also. It will possibly make more and more shocking headlines as the days go by – and the GE becomes closer.

How will Rafizi Ramli handle this latest escapade ? It is sad to see that a capable Malay politician with so much potential is having his chances seriously dimmed by his association with a wannabe but not going anywhere ‘buttocks grabber’.

I have an OutSyed The Box suggestion : why not the DAP get Rafizi on board as a DAP member and candidate? With Rafizi’s credentials that is almost another certain Parliamentary seat for the DAP. Plus the DAP will have a really good chance of presenting their own Malay candidate for PM, or DPM – in a coalition of course.

If Rafizi gets on board the DAP now, there will be a significant shift in support towards the DAP from the reformasi folks as well. This is Malaysia Boleh.

If Rafizi stays with you know who, it will be such a waste. Bear in mind that each time a general election comes around, another five years would have gone by. People become older by five years. People will also die every passing five years. Time is not in anyone’s favour.

The country really needs a serious reset. None of the parties now appear capable of doing this reset by themselves. There needs to be some serious shock treatment.

