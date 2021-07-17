AS MUHYIDDIN’S DPM ISMAIL SABRI KEEPS UP THE ‘SANDIWARA’ – COPS ALREADY DETECT MORE TRAFFIC HEADING INTO KELANTAN AHEAD OF AIDILADHA

PETALING JAYA: Police have reported an estimated 5% increase in traffic coming from northern states passing through the Jeli roadblock to go into Kelantan today.

Kelantan deputy police chief Abdullah Muhammad Piah said, more traffic was observed since noon today.

However, he said the roadblock at Pasir Puteh – the entry point for travellers from Terengganu – and the roadblock at Gua Musang for travellers from Kuala Lumpur have not seen higher traffic.

“Based on our observations, the number of cars around Kota Bharu has also increased by 15% today.

“The higher number of vehicles in Kota Bharu today could also be due to more people going out to buy goods in preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations,” he told Kosmo!.

Abdullah said police also found more vehicles in the districts of Tumpat and Machang, by about 5%.

On a related matter, Abdullah advised travellers going to Kelantan to have a legitimate reason for travel and to prepare the documents necessary to avoid problems when going through roadblocks in the state.

“However, we are not encouraging travellers to travel interstate and come home during this time.

“Ideally, travellers should not return to their hometowns to avoid spreading Covid-19,” he said. FMT

Inter-district, state travel ban is still in force

KUANTAN: The public are reminded to refrain from travelling inter-district and interstate in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration next week.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and clusters linked to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in May should serve as a lesson to all parties.

“Inter-district and interstate travels in Phase One and Two under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) are still not allowed, and currently most states are still in Phase Two.

“I hope the people will learn from what happened during Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Even though interstate movement was not allowed, there were those who violated (the ruling) causing the cases to escalate,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah silver jubilee hall yesterday.

Also present were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak and Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, warned the public not to use the rat lanes in their attempt to balik kampung to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha. — Bernama

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

