A PM IN DEEP TROUBLE – NO ONE RESPECTS MUHYIDDIN – THE PEOPLE ARE NOT ONLY GETTING ANGRIER, THEY ARE CYNICAL OF EVERYTHING HE & HIS PN GOVT DOES – RUNNING DOWN WHITE & BLACK FLAGS, GIVING OUT FOOD BASKETS DRAPED IN PN’S BLUE WON’T HELP REVERSE THE PUBLIC FURY

PM needs to improve leadership skills, focus on big picture, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst feels Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin needs to brush up on his leadership skills to gain the respect of the rakyat.

Academician Azmi Hassan said Muhyiddin should focus on the big picture, including knowing which committee was handling what.

He said it was natural for the people to look up to those with fine leadership skills, and they expected the prime minister to come up with sound policies and show that the government knew what it was doing.

“That is what the rakyat want. They want to see progress through policies from the prime minister.

“It may be Muhyiddin’s strategy to announce the food basket aid, but that should have been done by a minister, not the prime minister himself,” he told FMT.

Earlier this week, Muhyiddin announced a national food basket programme as part of the government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.

He also urged the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) to consider relaxing movement restrictions for those fully vaccinated.

But Azmi said easing movement restrictions were under the National Security Council (MKN), which Muhyiddin chairs.

“The proposal is related to the SOPs, nothing to do with JKJAV,” he said, adding that “he (Muhyiddin) needs to have a grasp on such things”.

Azmi said the people were unhappy and were losing hope in the government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise, going up to a record high of 13,215 cases on Thursday.

“People are angry, as seen in the social media. The government needs to show that it knows what it is doing to ease the people’s burden,” he said.

