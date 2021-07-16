BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN SETS UP THE NATIONAL RECOVERY COUNCIL COVETED BY MAHATHIR – IN DIRECT SNUB TO THE UMNO-DOMINATED SPECIAL CABINET COMMITTEE NOW MANAGING THE NRP – BUT MUHYIDDIN WILL PERSONALLY CHAIR THE NEW COUNCIL – FOR NOW AT LEAST!

PETALING JAYA: The government has formed a national recovery council to oversee the implementation of the national recovery plan.

The council will be chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and replaces the special Cabinet committee that was tasked with managing the recovery plan.

National recovery plan minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said the council would rope in representatives from the private sector, industry experts and NGOs.

In a statement, Tengku Zafrul said this was in line with the government’s “whole of nation” approach towards leading the country out of the pandemic in a safe and systematic manner.

He said the improvements to SOPs will be made based on feedback from subject matter experts, while the council will relax some rules for people who have been fully vaccinated.

The council will also consider allowing companies whose workers were fully vaccinated to operate as usual, he said.

“The council will also make considerations and recommend improved measures to ensure that the transition from phase to phase can be achieved as soon as possible based on the set thresholds.

“Moving forward, the government will strengthen its strategies to ensure the pandemic can be controlled holistically by focusing on factors like rate of movement or activity, rate and period of infectivity, at-risk population and strengthening the public health system,” he said.

Previously, former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had mooted the formation of a national recovery council, involving experts from various fields.

Mahathir had also recently met Tengku Zafrul and shared his ideas with the finance minister on the handling of the Covid-19 crisis. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

PM to chair NRC to steer Malaysia out of Covid-19 crisis

PETALING JAYA: A National Recovery Council (NRC) chaired by the Prime Minister will be set up to ensure that the recovery plan to steer the country out of the Covid-19 crisis will proceed smoothly, says the Finance Ministry. Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this council will replace the special cabinet committee on the National Recovery Plan (JKKPPN). "The council is to ensure that the implementation of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) will run smoothly and it will also strengthen strategies to control the Covid-19 pandemic holistically," he said in a statement on Friday (July 16). He said this was decided during the JKKPPN's second meeting which took place on Friday. The NRP coordinating minister added that it was also decided that the NRP will be presented to Parliament on July 26. "Taking a whole-of-nation approach, the NRC will appoint representatives from the private sector, industry experts, and NGOs to share their experience and advice in various aspects of the NRP. "This is to enable Malaysia to exit from this pandemic in a systematic and safe way," he said. He added that the meeting also decided the following action plans: Improving SOP based on feedback from others, including subject matter experts, in line with the effort to strengthen clarity of SOPs and level of compliance Introducing eased restrictions for those who have gotten two doses of vaccines Considering eased restrictions for companies who have fully vaccinated their workers by allowing them to operate fully Zafrul also said the MPN it will make considerations and recommendations on the next steps for improvement, to ensure that the transition from one phase to the next will be achieved as soon as possible. "Moving forward, the government will bolster strategies to control the Covid-19 pandemic in a holistic manner by giving a focus to factors such as the mobility or activity rate; infectivity rate and periods; risky population and the robustness of the public healthcare capacity.

