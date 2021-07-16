‘STUPID LIKE ANYTHING’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME GETS TONGUE-LASHING FROM MALAYSIANS – EMCO LIFTED IN SELANGOR JUST A FEW DAYS BEFORE HARI RAYA HAJI – SO WHAT NEXT? MCO, RMCO? WHAT ARE THE NEW RULES, WILL THERE MORE CASES NEXT WEEK, NEW RECORD DEATH TOLL?

EMCO lifted, so what now for Selangor, ask social media users

PETALING JAYA: Social media users are asking what will come next for Selangor after the lifting of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

They said EMCO had not helped in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases in the Klang Valley and even raised concerns that there may be a surge in Covid-19 cases during Hari Raya Haji (on July 20).

Thirty-four sub-districts in Selangor were placed under EMCO from July 3 to July 17 and it will be lifted as of midnight today, even as the state reports record numbers of daily cases.

User @hanifhanif8 said when the EMCO was announced early this month, there were around 6,000 infections but now new cases had shot up to more than 12,000 after a two-week lockdown.

“Please serve rakyat with logic,” he said on Twitter.

Another Twitter user, @eeying1998, asked what type of movement control order would be implemented in place of EMCO in Selangor from tomorrow.

“So, if EMCO is lifted, what is it now? MCO? RMCO? Don’t leave us hanging,” she added.

A user, @zul_ajk, said while EMCO had been lifted, this did not mean the number of Covid-19 cases had been reduced.

“A lot of people have been frustrated that EMCO didn’t work but, hey, at least the vaccination rate is increasing,” he said.

Meanwhile, @shyxmm hoped those celebrating Hari Raya Raji next Tuesday would stay put and not visit friends and relatives.

“5k cases in Selangor alone and EMCO in Selangor ends tonight, just a few days short of the Hari Raya Haji holidays.

“Don’t travel, don’t visit, stay home and celebrate at home. We really can’t have another surge in cases after next week,” he added. FMT

Active Covid-19 cases rise to new high

THE number of active Covid-19 cases nationwide rose to 114,053, the highest since the onset of the pandemic, as Malaysia recorded more new cases than recoveries in the past 24 hours, said director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

As of noon today, Malaysia reported 12,541 fresh infections against 6,742 recoveries, increasing the number of active cases.

However, Noor Hisham said that of the new cases reported today, 12,352 or 98.5% of the cases were from Categories 1 and 2, the presenting the least severe symptoms.

He said only 189 cases or 1.5% were in Categories 3, 4 and 5.

Category 1 means patients are asymptomatic, Category 2 means patients have mild symptoms, Category 3 are patients with pneumonia, Category 4 are patients with pneumonia who need oxygen support and patients in Category 5 are those who are in critical condition and need breathing assistance through ventilation.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said that the number of people in intensive care rose again, as did patients requiring respiratory support, after a sharp decline two days ago.

As of today, 896 patients are being treated in ICU, with 459 of them requiring respiratory support.

Besides this, Noor Hisham also said 115 people died today – 104 Malaysian and 11 foreign nationals – taking the cumulative death toll to 6,728.

Besides reporting the most cases by state, Selangor also reported the highest number of deaths today at 53.

Other states to report deaths were Kuala Lumpur with 24 deaths, Johor and Malacca (seven deaths each), Penang (five), Negri Sembilan and Kedah (four each), Sabah and Perak (three each), Kelantan and Terengganu (two each), and Labuan (one).

Twenty-four deaths were pronounced dead on arrival (DOA), with Selangor reporting 14, Kuala Lumpur (three), Penang (two), and Johor, Malacca, Sabah, Kelantan and Terengganu (one each).

Sixty-nine of the fatalities were men and 46 were women. TMI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.