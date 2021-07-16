‘YOU ARE MURDERING THE PEOPLE’ – N.SEMBILAN MB MINCES NO WORDS AFTER MUHYIDDIN REGIME SNUBS PROPOSAL TO CLOSE FACTORIES IN THE STATE THAT RECORDED COVID-19 CASES TO BE CLOSED FOR 14 DAYS – A NOT UNREASONABLE REQUEST GIVEN THAT MUHYIDDIN HAS ‘LOCKDOWNED’ THE ENTIRE NATION FOR MONTHS IN HEADLESS-CHICKEN, UN-TARGETED FASHION – YET NEW CASES NATIONWIDE CONTINUED TO CLIMB

Sivarasa Rasiah @SivarasaRasiah Congratulations to Sarawak for reaching 71% 1st dose.They scrapped the Mysejahtera system. They are moving teams out to rural areas, vaccinating and then documenting. Shows how simplified processes can work efficiently. – TWITTER.COM

‘It is murder,’ cries Negeri Sembilan MB as factories remain open

PETALING JAYA: The federal government’s move to allow factories to remain open is akin to “murdering the rakyat”, says Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun.

In a harshly-worded tweet, Aminuddin also said Putrajaya was responsible for the state’s Covid-19 situation which has seen it record over 1,000 cases a day for four consecutive days.

“The Negeri Sembilan government will do its best to protect the people but the federal (government) with its emergency powers is actually ‘murdering the people’.”

Previously, Aminuddin had proposed for factories in the state that recorded Covid-19 cases to be closed for 14 days.

Aminuddin said today that the Perikatan Nasional-led government has “betrayed” the people by allowing factories to remain open.

He pointed out that deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said the opening or closing of factories or any business premise was decided by the National Security Council (MKN).

Previously, Aminuddin’s fellow PKR comrade Rafizi Ramli questioned why the Pakatan Harapan-led Selangor state government did not stop factories from operating, arguing that it could act through its local councils to withdraw the factories’ operating licences.

Subsequently, lawyer Syahredzan Johan of the DAP explained that local councils do not have the power to override Putrajaya’s directive and close factories in the state in response to Covid-19.

He said the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) allowed Putrajaya to determine which economic sectors were essential and could operate. FMT

