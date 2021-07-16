FINALLY EMCO ENDS IN SELANGOR AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT – AFTER DOING NOTHING TO BREAK THE ESCALATION OF NEW CASES – BUT NEARLY DESTROYING THE LIVELIHOODS OF HUNDRREDS OF THOUSANDS

Selangor EMCO ends at midnight

PETALING JAYA: The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in 34 sub-districts in Selangor will be lifted after midnight tonight, deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.The EMCO over most parts of Selangor came into effect on July 3 and was slated to last for two weeks until today.

However, people were not allowed to jog or exercise outside while only one person was permitted in a car. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

The enhanced movement control order (MCO) covering large parts of Selangor will end at midnight tonight, said Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The special National Security Council meeting (today) has studied presentations from the Health Ministry regarding the current situation and has agreed not to extend the enhanced MCO in all the subdistricts involve,” he said in a statement today.

The enhanced MCO has been in force in the 34 subdistricts (see list below) since July 3.

The end of the enhanced MCO would mean the affected subdistricts will be placed under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan along with the rest of the state.

The announcement comes as 7,116 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Klang Valley today, including 5,512 cases in Selangor which is its second-highest on record.

The list of the affected subdistricts are as follows:

Sub-districts in Petaling:

  • Petaling
  • Damansara
  • Sungai Buloh
  • Bukit Raja

Sub-districts in Hulu Langat:

  • Hulu Langat
  • Ampang
  • Cheras
  • Kajang
  • Semenyih
  • Beranang

Sub-districts in Sepang:

  • Dengkil
  • Labu
  • Sepang

Sub-districts in Gombak:

  • Batu
  • Rawang
  • Setapak
  • Hulu Kelang
  • Kuang

Sub-districts in Kuala Langat:

  • Tanjung 12(1)
  • Tanjung 12(2)
  • Teluk Panglima Garang
  • Morib
  • Bandar
  • Jugra
  • Batu

Sub-districts in Klang:

  • Kapar
  • Klang

Sub-districts in Kuala Selangor:

  • Ijok
  • Bestari Jaya
  • Jeram

Sub-districts in Hulu Selangor:

  • Serendah
  • Rasa
  • Ulu Yam
  • Batang Kali   – MKINI



