‘I HAVE NOT MET MUHYIDDIN SINCE HE BECAME PM’ – GUAN ENG SCOLDS UMNO’S RUMOR-MONGERING WARLORDS – DON’T DRAG DAP INTO YOUR LIES & INTERNAL POWER STRUGGLE – THERE’S NO AGREEMENT TO BACK PN!

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has refuted claims that a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) was signed between the party and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

When contacted, the former finance minister said DAP has no interest in getting involved in Umno’s internal struggle.

“It’s all lies… tell them not to drag DAP in because of their internal struggle. We have no interest in playing such dirty politics.

“We hope they don’t drag DAP in. There is no such thing at all.”

He was asked to comment on Umno leaders claiming that DAP had signed a CSA to support the PN government.

Lim further said he had not met Muhyiddin Yassin since he became prime minister, and therefore it was impossible for the two to sign a CSA.

“Since he (Muhyiddin) became the prime minister, I haven’t met him for once. How to sign a CSA?”

When pressed on whether Muhyiddin had tried to lobby for DAP’s support, Lim refused to comment.

The CSA refers to a mooted compromise under which the opposition neither rejects the budget nor will it propose a no-confidence vote in the government that would trigger elections.

Umno last week withdrew support for the prime minister but allowed its MPs to make their own decisions during Dewan Rakyat votes including on votes of no confidence.

Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, in a leaked audio recording which was believed to have taken place in the supreme council meeting, had said the PN government would not necessarily collapse if Umno withdrew its support.

He suggested that the PN government may cut a deal with the DAP for its survival.

On Wednesday, Padang Rengas MP Mohamed Nazri Aziz believed that a CSA was signed between DAP and the PN government, according to a Sinar Harian report.

He said the fact that Muhyiddin promised to give out food baskets worth RM300,000 to all MPs, including those from the opposition parties, was a sign that a CSA has been reached.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun yesterday said that the prime minister has decided the first session of the full Dewan Rakyat sitting will commence on Sept 6.

