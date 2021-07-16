Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan has called on Malaysia to develop a strategy that evokes how the Soviet Union defeated Axis forces in the Battle of Stalingrad.

The battle, one of the bloodiest in World War 2, resulted in over 1.1 million Soviet deaths, compared to an estimated 800,000 casualties of the invading Axis forces.

The battle also saw the Soviets saving food supplies, instead of their own people.

“Let us plan a strategy to defeat Covid-19 like how (Soviet leader) Joseph Stalin’s Red Army defeated Adolf Hitler’s fourth and sixth armies in the Battle of Stalingrad.

“Forget our differences, work on unity, develop strength for the people and nation,” he tweeted last night.

In the Battle of Stalingrad, the Soviets knew in advance that Axis forces were heading towards them, allowing them to ship grain, cattle, and railway cars out of harm’s way.

However, Stalin refused to evacuate Stalingrad’s 400,000 civilians. The result was food shortages in the city, even before the battle began.

The battle which turned into a siege, lasted over five months, with fighting degenerating into close-quarters combat from house to house.

By the end of the battle, an estimated 40,000 civilians had died.

Covid-19 cases have been climbing in the last two weeks, with daily cases exceeding the 10,000 mark for the third day in a row yesterday.

The death toll currently stands at 6,613. Triple-digit fatalities reported daily are becoming a regular occurrence.

A prolonged lockdown has also affected many economically, with people struggling to put food on the table, resulting in community-driven campaigns to help each other out where government aid was lacking.

MKINI

.