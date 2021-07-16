YOU DON’T NEED A DUBIOUS GRAND RECOVERY COUNCIL HEADED BY MAHATHIR – ALL IT TAKES IS SOME COMMON SENSE BUT EVEN THAT ‘TOO BUSY POLITICKING’ MUHYIDDIN & ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI DON’T UNDERSTAND – GO BY DISTRICTS BEFORE THE WHOLE COUNTRY STARVES, NAJIB TELLS PN GOVT TO MODIFY RECOVERY PLAN – WHILE PKR MP CALLS FOR SECTORS TO BE REOPENED ‘BASED ON RISK ASSESSMENT’

Recovery plan should go by districts, says Najib

PETALING JAYA: The national recovery plan must be localised to districts and states as the surge in Covid-19 numbers is expected to drop only in November or December, says former prime minister Najib Razak. Those in non-essential sectors will not be able to survive another three months of lockdown, he said. The current plan by the government is to loosen MCO restrictions by going to Phase 3 of the national recovery plan if daily case numbers nationwide dip below 2,000. The third phase allows non-essential sectors to operate, including social and religious activities. “We have been on a lockdown for two months and five days since the third MCO began. I believe the non-essential sector will not be able to bear this for another three to five months,” Najib said in a Facebook post today. “The national recovery plan must therefore be modified to cater to districts and states.” In addition to daily cases dipping below the 2,000 mark, the other requisites to transition to Phase 3 of the national recovery plan are 40% of the population must be vaccinated, and the health system is at a manageable level. However, “normal life” can only return with all restrictions lifted in Phase 4, when daily cases go below 500, 60% of the population is vaccinated and the healthcare system is at a safe level. The health ministry expects a drop in the current spike in Covid-19 cases by Nov 7 or Dec 19, when numbers are expected to fall to 2,000 cases a day. For now, the ministry expects cases to rise to an average of between 17,000 and 23,000 a day. An expert has concurred with the findings, saying the surge is due to the more infectious Delta strain. FMT

Open up sectors based on risk assessment, says PKR

PETALING JAYA: PKR has proposed that the government scrap the essential or non-essential approach and open up the various economic sectors based on risk assessment instead.

Subang MP Wong Chen said the party viewed the essential and non-essential classification of industries and services as redundant as, after eight weeks of various movement control orders (MCOs), all sectors had become essential.

“We have proposed a new re-classification for industries and services, determined by which economic activities are high-risk or low risk,” he said in a statement today.

“To achieve this, the government has to build the data collection infrastructure for risk assessment now and then back it by frequent periodic mass testing of industries and services.”

This was among the party’s list of proposals to the government during a meeting with the finance ministry in Putrajaya yesterday.

Wong presented PKR’s concerns and position on the issues and policies on national recovery, outlining the party’s four areas of focus – public health, the economy, budget and fiscal, and implementation processes.

The meeting was attended by deputy finance minister Mohd Shahar Abdullah and six senior officers of the ministry and two other PKR MPs.

Wong said he also told the meeting that there was no quick economic solution and that the government should stop looking for a silver bullet and focus instead on improving fundamentals for national recovery.

He said these fundamentals were reliable data and economic modelling, better testing and tracking, good SOPs with widespread public compliance, and a successful vaccination rollout.

He said the root cause of the current economic crisis was the failure of public health policy and substandard implementation.

“Therefore, any national recovery plan must first address the issue of our failing public health system.

“The government, too, has to first admit that it had failed in its public health policy and then promptly reach out to other countries for assistance to acquire the best policy knowledge available.

“The first step for any recovery is to accept failure and then to ask for help,” he said.

Wong said the government must provide answers on the “big lockdown question” that was on the minds of the people.

“The government must mobilise data scientists to do the detailed modelling and disclose to the people whether the option for a full total lockdown of another three to four weeks can still work, or whether the window of opportunity has closed for good.

“The government needs to also apologise for the half-baked lockdowns over the last eight weeks, which had thousands of exemptions from Miti (international trade and industry ministry),” he said.

Wong also stressed that PKR believed the emergency must end immediately and that a more inclusive approach, open to all parties and stakeholders, was needed to implement a proper national recovery.

“First and foremost, the government needs to rethink how to regain the trust and confidence of the people.

“Jailing recalcitrant celebrities who are repeat offenders and forcing ministers to resign for non-compliance of SOPs will be a good start.”

He said a joint select committee of government and opposition MPs to monitor the implementation of the recovery plan should also be established. FMT

