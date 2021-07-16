ALWAYS ONE EYE ON THEIR POLITICAL MASTERS – INDEED NOOR HISHAM, CAUGHT WITH HALF-BAKED EXCUSES & SPECULATIVE PROJECTIONS, REPRESENTATIVE OF THE CIVIL SERVICE ELITE: THE LACK OF PROFESSIONALISM, HALF-LIES & COVER-UPS EVEN AT MALAYSIA’S DARKEST HOUR – HOW LONG CAN A COUNTRY SURVIVE WITH SUCH A TOXIC SYSTEM?

Instead, Damansara MP Tony Pua said, the ministry should demonstrate professionalism and not cover up mistakes with “made-up arguments and excuses”.
However, the number of cases did not drop and the government announced a total lockdown while the number of positive cases remained “sticky”, causing the lockdown to extend for another two weeks.
“It obviously didn’t work because a further two weeks of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) was then imposed on the Klang Valley from July 3 with Malaysia setting a record of 13,215 Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday,” he said in a statement.
He said this scenario clearly proved the health ministry had failed to carry out its duties to mitigate the spread of infection, even as the people were suffering in silence, losing income and livelihood.
Two days ago, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said since the total lockdown on June 1, Malaysia had managed to flatten the curve from 9,020 cases to 5,000 and 4,000 cases. However, the cases rose again due to Covid-19 variants.
Pua said he found it extremely disconcerting that the most senior health officer of the country was telling “half-truths and manipulating numbers”.
“Noor Hisham was selective and manipulative with his statistics. On June 1, when the total lockdown was imposed, the number of cases recorded was 7,105 while the number on May 31 was 6,824. The average number of cases for the week preceding June 1 was 7,680. It was not 9,020.”
He said the number of cases never dropped to 5,000 and 4,000 cases, because for the next 10 days, it fluctuated between a high of 8,209 and a low of 5,271.
“So how did the health DG conjure up his magical success of reducing the number of cases from 9,020 cases to 4,000 cases in 10 days after FMCO?
“Even if accurate, it was irresponsible for the health DG to cite these numbers because he has failed to take into consideration the impact of the reduced testing on the lower number of reported cases,” he said.
Pua pointed out that in the weeks before the full lockdown (May 23 to 29), the country carried out 109,601 tests daily on average. However, the number of average daily tests from June 6 to 12 dropped by 17.9% to only 89,985.
He said the positivity rate between the two weeks showed only a marginal drop from 6.96% to 6.61%, adding that this meant the overwhelming bulk of the reduced positive cases was a direct result of reduced testing and not of reduced infection.
“Does Noor Hisham think he can get away with half-truths and manipulated statistics to defend his ministry’s performance because Malaysians are gullible and cannot count?
“Noor Hisham must stop speaking like his ‘fly-by-night’ minister and report the facts like a professional. Do not give Malaysians half-baked excuses and speculative projections.
“Instead, give us a proper plan in terms of how the ministry will systematically increase testing, the targeted positivity rate reductions we want to see as well as other concrete measures to upgrade and expand our facilities and resources to fight Covid-19,” he said. FMT
Bangi MP calls for shift in how daily Covid-19 cases are reported
Taking yesterday’s new high of 13,215 cases as an example, he said by merely looking at the number, it would have caused great alarm among most Malaysians.
“Of course, this still means that there are 531 cases that are in Category 3 (symptomatic patients with lung infection), Category 4 (needing oxygen supplementation) and Category 5 (critical patients with multiple organ complications).
“But 531 cases seem much less scary to the public than 13,215 cases and it actually presents a more accurate picture of the impact of Covid-19 patients on the health care system.
“With the focus on the right set of figures, there is hope for a gradual re-opening of various economic sectors safely and responsibly even if the number of cases remain high,” he said.
Taking the United Kingdom as an example, Ong said even with 80% of the adult population vaccinated, the number of cases there have averaged close to 35,000 over the past seven days.
“What is important is that the number of serious cases and the number of deaths, especially among the vaccinated population, is very low.”
And that, he said, has allowed the UK economy to re-open even while the number of new Covid-19 cases remain relatively high.
“During this time of transition, we need to move away from focusing on the number of total daily cases.
“Instead, the public should be educated to shift their attention to the more important and relevant indicators such as the number of serious cases – categories 3 to 5 – the number of Covid-19-related deaths and the ICU capacity,” he said.
Ong also lauded the increase in the number of tests conducted with a record number of 134,569 in the 24 hours leading up to the Covid-19 positive daily figures released yesterday.
“The approach towards more testing is the right one to take as this will allow for the identification of more Covid-19 positive patients so that they can be quarantined at home for the non-serious cases or admitted to a hospital (for the more serious cases).”
Ong also said more testing will detect more positive cases and with the proper standard operating procedure, this will help contain the spread of the virus. TMI
