SURELY MUHYIDDIN IS NOT TRYING TO SIGNAL TO NAJIB & ZAHID – ‘THERE’S HOPE STILL FOR YOU!’ – EX-MINISTER KU NAN’S RM2 MIL CORRUPTION CONVICTION QUASHED BY APPEALS COURT

Ku Nan’s RM2m corruption conviction quashed

The Court of Appeal overturned the RM2 million corruption conviction against former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

The three-person bench, in a majority 2-1 decision, allowed Adnan’s appeal during open-court proceedings this morning.

The majority decision, by panel chairperson Suraya Othman and panel member Ahmad Nasfy Yasin, allowed the appeal, ruling that the RM2 million was for political donation for two by-elections.

The dissenting ruling was given by panel member Abu Bakar Jais.

Bernama reported that today is fixed for decision on the appeal.

On Dec 21 last year, the High Court in Kuala Lumpur found the Putrajaya MP guilty in the RM2 million graft case.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan had then meted out the 12-month jail sentence and RM2 million fine against the Umno lawmaker.

However, the court allowed the defence’s application for stay of execution over the jail term and fine, pending disposal of the accused’s appeal to the Court of Appeal.

According to the charge, Adnan, in his capacity as a public servant, namely as then federal territories minister, was accused of having accepted for himself RM2 million from Chai Kin Kong, who is director of Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd, via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas.

The cheque was later allegedly deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd, in which the accused had an alleged interest when it was purported that Aset Kayamas had a connection with his official duties.

The offence was purportedly committed at the Pusat Bandar Damansara branch of CIMB Bank Bhd on June 14, 2016.

Adnan was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which specifies a jail term of up to two years, fine, or both.

