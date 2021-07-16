MAHATHIR’S PARTY, SUSPECTED OF BEING PRO-MUHYIDDIN BEHIND THE SCENES, TALKS BIG – ‘MUHYIDDIN SHOULD RESIGN IF HE LOSES EMERGENCY VOTE’ – PERHAPS KNOWING FULL WELL THERE WON’T BE SUCH A VOTE! – EVEN NAJIB IS PUZZLED IF MUHYIDDIN UNDERSTANDS THE AGONG’S DECREE – ‘IF YOU WANT TO CONVENE PARLIAMENT JUST TO GIVE BRIEFINGS FOR 5 DAYS, JUST RECORD A VIDEO & UPLOAD TO YOUTUBE’

PM should resign if he loses emergency ordinance vote, says Pejuang leader

MUHYIDDIN Yassin should resign if the government’s emergency ordinance is defeated in Parliament later this month, Pejuang deputy president Marzuki Yahya said.

He told The Malaysian Insight that not only Malaysians feel that the government has failed but international critics have also labelled Malaysia as a failed state.

“For me, he should resign (over that),” he said.

Marzuki said the Parliament meeting scheduled to begin on July 26 also offers an opportunity for Muhyiddin to step down.

Muhyiddin should do so if the lawmakers reject the emergency ordinance, said the senator.

Marzuki was giving his first interview as the new Pejuang deputy president after the Registrar of Societies (RoS) approved the party’s application last week.

The former deputy foreign minister was commenting on Pejuang’s role in Malaysian politics and the upcoming Parliament meeting.

“Pejuang MPs have sent a motion for the setting up of a special recovery committee like the National Security Council (Mageran) of 1969,” he said.

“We want to solve problems. Our priority is not who is prime minister.”

He said Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad has already said he does not want to be prime minister again, although the Mageran idea is from the 96-year-old Langkawi MP.

Marzuki said although the country needs a chief commander to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, Pejuang does not want to be part of the process of toppling Muhyiddin.

“We want to be independent. But we will see what happens when the emergency ordinance is tabled for a vote in Parliament,” he said.

On principle, Marzuki said, Pejuang is against the emergency ordinance as it is unnecessary.

“New Zealand had to obtain Parliament approval for its lockdown. But Malaysia has sufficient laws for a lockdown. There should not have been an emergency,” he said.

“The emergency ordinance is only used to bypass Parliament as the government is afraid of losing a no-confidence vote.”

He said the emergency ordinance has done little for the Covid-19 pandemic as cases are higher than before the state of emergency began in January.

Muhyiddin is widely believed to have lost the support of the majority of MPs after Umno announced last week that it has withdrawn its support for him to be prime minister.

Although it was reported that 25 of 35 Umno MPs still support Muhyiddin, the loss of 10 is enough for him to lose the majority.

On paper, Muhyiddin is estimated to have the support of 115 MPs from Bersatu (31), Barisan Nasional (42), PAS (18), GPS (18), STAR (one), PBS (one) and four independents while the opposition has 105 seats. Two seats are vacant.

Muhyiddin’s first test in Parliament, if it convenes, will be the voting for the emergency ordinance.

He has declared emergency from January 11 to August 1 to fight the pandemic, but the infections have been growing steadily with the country reporting a record high of 13,215 new cases yesterday. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Nothing but 5 days of ‘ministers’ explanations’ on Parliament schedule

Several MPs have criticised the proceedings planned for the highly anticipated parliamentary sitting beginning on July 26, after it emerged that the session would comprise nothing but five days of “explanations from ministers”. Photos of the schedule for the five-day sitting that were posted on social media show that all five days have been slated for the cabinet ministers to provide explanations. Among the MPs who criticised the schedule is Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who described it as a disgrace. “What is the Parliament’s function if MPs with their salaries in the tens of thousands only need to show up and hear ‘ministers’ explanations’? Where is our right to speak up and vote? “We have been in lockdown for months but (Covid-19) cases still exceed 13,000. I’m paid by the rakyat; I must bring their voice,” Syed Saddiq said on Twitter last night. Pekan MP Najib Abdul Razak questioned whether the government has trouble understanding the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree. He noted that the Agong had decreed on June 16 that Parliament should convene as soon as possible to debate the National Recovery Plan and the Emergency Ordinances. “If you just want to convene Parliament and give briefings for five consecutive days, then might as well record a video and upload it for us to watch on YouTube,” Najib said on Facebook yesterday. Earlier that day, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said the sitting from July 26 until Aug 2 is a “special sitting” and that a full sitting would be held from Sept 6 to 30. The Agong would officiate the sitting on Sept 6. This would be followed by another sitting from Oct 25 to Dec 16. Some MPs have already expressed concern that the July 26 sitting would merely be a procedural session to comply with the ruler’s demand, without any substantive debate – a concern that is likely to grow in light of the schedule. Parti Pejuang Tanahair Malaysia (Pejuang) chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad had criticised the sitting as essentially a façade, and his party would reconsider its attendance at the sitting if no debates and motions are allowed.

