Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government was putting together a special Parliament sitting on July 26 that is essentially just a facade, intended as a response to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s push for the legislature to reconvene before the expiry of the emergency on Aug 1.

He said because the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had asked for Parliament to reconvene before the emergency expires, the government is holding a facade of a Parliament sitting that is not really a Parliament sitting.

“It’s nothing more than a lie to the people to show that a Parliament sitting had been held but it is merely a briefing session,” he told a virtual press conference organised by Parti Pejuang Tanahair Malaysia (Pejuang).

Mahathir, who is the Pejuang chairperson, said his party had submitted two motions for the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting but they were rejected by Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.

“I received a letter from the speaker who said that only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can decide on the motions that will be debated.

“But he never consulted the Agong. He made the decision on his own that our motions cannot be debated,” he said.

Mahathir said the motions are on the emergency and also a National Recovery Council.

As such, the Langkawi MP said his party is considering whether to attend the special Parliament sitting on July 26.

“We want to know whether there will be a debate or not. If there are debates and motions, we will attend.

“If there aren’t, then we will rethink our attendance. We have yet to make a decision,” he said.

Pejuang has four MPs including Mahathir.

Azhar today said a full Parliament sitting will only commence on Sept 6.

Opposition MPs have expressed concern that the five-day special Dewan Rakyat sitting will merely be a procedural session to comply with the rulers’ demand without substantive debates.

The Dewan Negara will also sit for three days, making it a total of eight days for Parliament to convene. MKINI