WILL WILY OLD MAHATHIR’S LATEST ‘SANDIWARA’ SUCCEED? BUT WHAT CAN HE BRING TO THE TABLE – OTHER THAN USUAL PACK OF CRONIES? MORE EFFICIENCY, COMPETENCE – YES, PERHAPS BUT IS IT ENOUGH TO JUSTIFY THE LOSS OF MALAYSIA’S DEMOCRACY – BECAUSE VACCINATIONS, THE ONLY WAY OUT OF COVID CRISIS, IS TOO SMALL CHEESE FOR A MAN WHO MUST BE THE ALPHA MALE WHEREVER HE IS LIKE MAHATHIR

What can Dr Mahathir bring to Covid-19 fight, analysts ask

ANALYSTS have called into question Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s ability to resolve the Covid-19 pandemic that is plaguing the country, by linking up with Putrajaya.

They ask if the former prime minister will be able to manage the pandemic better and provide new insights to the way it is being handled now.

Perikatan Nasional’s poor performance in managing the crisis has seen daily cases spiking up to more than 13,000 infections today alone and bringing the death toll to 6,158 cases.

Political scientist Prof Wong Chin Huat asked what Dr Mahathir could bring to the Covid-19 fight, which was not already being done by Putrajaya.

“What is the cause of our failure? What can Dr Mahathir offer that others cannot?

“If it is policy direction, then what is Dr Mahathir’s specific policy direction? If it is cross-partisan support such that policymaking is more consultative, having less blindspots and supported by all, then what does Dr Mahathir have that Muhyiddin does not?

“Or, is it just ‘leadership’, the ability to make difficult decisions and enforce it at all cost?”

As for Pejuang, Wong said the move is perhaps to reconcile the party’s denial of collaboration with PN after news portal Sarawak Report claimed he was back with the ruling coalition.

“So, Pejuang can still ‘oppose’ Muhyiddin while Dr Mahathir offers himself to ‘save Malaysia’ again.

“But Pejuang is really nothing but Dr Mahathir’s vehicle. With him in the government, Pejuang will soon follow suit.”

Wong was responding to Dr Mahathir who said he will quit Pejuang if PN gives him a role to play in the national plan to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If I’m involved, I will resign from Pejuang to give my full effort towards resolving the Covid-19 problem.

“Pejuang can carry on as it has its goals and this can be carried out by other members,” said the Langkawi MP.

International Islamic University lecturer Dr Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar said that Dr Mahathir might have ideas that the government doesn’t have.

“PN needs to address and solve this health crisis. The sooner it can do that, the better for it. Getting Dr Mahathir to side with it will appease those who are aligned to him.

“So, I think it is not a bad idea for PN to get assistance from Dr Mahathir,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Tunku Mohar said Dr Mahathir is more resourceful than the current ministers.

“Whether he can tackle the pandemic, it depends on the team that he assembles, if at all this will be a reality.

“From what he (Dr Mahathir) said, he probably knows who he can call to be in his team.”

On Pejuang, he said that considering the politicking that’s going on, there are probably two scenarios.

“The first is, since he’s going to focus his attention to the recovery efforts, it is best that another leader focuses on Pejuang.

“The second if there’s a reconciliation among him, Muhyiddin and Bersatu, and gradually Pejuang will re-merged with Bersatu.

“The registration of Pejuang may make this scenario less likely, but nothing is impossible in Malaysian politics now.”

He also added that the move might upset the grassroots.

“At this point in time, his priority is to turn things around, more than building this new party. Of course it will upset Pejuang members.

“Without him, Pejuang does not have an eminent person who is respected nationwide.”

Independent political analyst Ooi Kok Hin said that while no one can discount Dr Mahathir’s influence in politics, his return to power and acting as a stabilising factor in politics is borderline “irresponsible”.

“He is 96, in the event of a sudden power vacuum, are we not risking a repeat of the ‘Sheraton move’ at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic?” Ooi asked.

Ooi also questioned whether the country was so bereft of talents that Dr Mahathir must return to power to save the country.

“What we need now is a competent prime minister that can combat Covid-19 and forge multi-partisan efforts to immediately assist people and livelihoods at stake,” he said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

