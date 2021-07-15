AZMIN & MUKHRIZ CAN BE PM – MAHATHIR DROPS BOMBSHELL, NAMES ‘3 OR 4 CANDIDATES’ WHO CAN TAKE OVER – BUT NO MENTION AT ALL OF ANWAR – BUT SURELY ‘GOOD ONLY AT BACKSTABBING’ AZMIN & ‘PAMPERED STICK IN THE MUD’ MUKHRIZ BELONG IN THE SAME RUBBISH BIN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & ‘OUTDATED EVIL MACHIAVELLI’ MAHATHIR

Dr M says Azmin, Mukhriz among four who can be PM, but no mention of Anwar

PETALING JAYA: There are around four people who can be prime minister in Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s mind – among them Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir – but there was no mention of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“There are three or four candidates. Well, a lot of people said I’m friendly with Azmin, so he is one.

Mohamed Azmin is the International Trade and Industry Minister and Gombak MP

“There are others, not prominent politicians, people who are outside the usual group and completely new. I cannot name them yet,” he said during a video interview with Harith Iskander posted on YouTube on Wednesday (July 14).

Pressed further by Harith, Dr Mahathir also named Parti Pejuang Tanah Air protem president and Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as a possible prime minister in the future.

“Some people name Mukhriz, my son. But I don’t believe in sticking up for anyone – they have to fight their own battles,” he added.

Dr Mahathir also said he no longer wants to be prime minister as he is now 96 years old.

“When I was 93 years old, yes. But now I don’t think I should be in people’s way,” he said.

ANN

.