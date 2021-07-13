SLIMY OR NOT – AZMIN, WHO HAD TIME TO TAKE A TOUR WHILE ON OVERSEAS ‘WORKING’ TRIP – RUSHES INTO BLAME-GAME AS COVID-19 COLLAPSES ON MUHYIDDIN REGIME – HIS AIDE HAS THE CHEEK TO CALL HEALTH D-G ‘FAILURE’, DEMANDS RESIGNATION – YET THE ENTIRE ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL 2.0’ CABINET ESPECIALLY MINISTERS WHO GALLIVANT ABROAD WHILE THE NATION GOES INTO A COMA WHO SHOULD BE THE FIRST TO RESIGN OR BE SACKED

International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali’s press secretary today urged health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah to resign.

On his Twitter page, Adlin M Zabri posted that he disagreed with “blanket lockdowns” and accused Noor Hisham (above) of failing to conduct proper planning.

“DG. You obviously failed to do proper planning and all these blanket lockdowns show that you are incapable of handling (the Covid-19 pandemic).

“Stick to surgery or better still quit,” wrote Adlin.

Adlin attached a news article about netizens criticising Noor Hisham over the handling of the Stadium Melawati Covid-19 assessment centre (CAC) affair.

Netizens rebuke DG over his post on CACs in Selangor | – DG u obviously fail to do a proper planning n all these blanket lockdowns show that u r incapable of handling. Stick to surgery or better still Quit. https://t.co/1sC2UqSpBn — adlin m zabri (@adlinmz) July 13, 2021

In another Twitter post earlier today, Adlin sarcastically suggested that the manufacturing sector was to blame for the outbreak at the IDCC vaccination centre.

DG Health – what’s happening? must be due to the manufacturing sector – pic.twitter.com/tg8BdB4REh — adlin m zabri (@adlinmz) July 13, 2021

On July 10, Adlin had also posted a video clip featuring World Health Organisation Covid-19 Technical Lead Dr Maria Van Kerkhove speaking about ways to contain the spread of Covid-19.

His post was accompanied by the message: “DG Health […] Hope (you) listen to this”.

Putrajaya had decided to close more factories from July 3 onwards to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Azmin – whose ministry for international trade and industry is in charge of the manufacturing sector – had expressed disagreement hours after the announcement. MKINI

Netizens vent anger as cases hit 5-figure, blaming govt for spike

PETALING JAYA: As daily Covid-19 cases breached the 11,000 mark today, social media users were quick to react to the news on Twitter. “WTF 11K” has been trending in the country with people sharing images (memes), mainly complaining about the extended lockdowns and blaming the Perikatan Nasional-led (PN) government, in particular, the minister of international trade and industry (Miti) Mohamed Azmin Ali. One user @millenialrabbit said: “WTF 11K??! I stayed at home since the first day and yet the cases still keep increasing till 11K?! What is going on now?? What’s the function of staying at home if the cases are still growing in numbers?” Another said: “Wow, congratulations Malaysia! We finally reached 10K at last! i mean, WTF 11K! I just have one thing to say… lockdown is bulls*it. Not to say it has reduced cases, in fact it has spiked crazily! #KerajaaanGagal #KerajaanBodoh #KerajaanPembunuh #MalaysiaBoleh.” Azmin has been at the receiving end of most of the backlash. His ministry oversees the approvals for factories and businesses to operate during the lockdown. Meanwhile, factory and workplace clusters have been on the rise contributing to higher community transmissions, especially in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. Speaking on the issue, one user @_anarafiq suggested for EMCOs at all factories that are open for 14 to 21 days. “All workers must stay at the factory. Bosses need to provide food and temporary accommodation on site, such as cabins for workers. “Since they want profits, then they need to spend some money as cost.” He said one of the criteria for the Miti approval letter for factories to operate during this time should therefore be temporary and proper workers accommodation. “Or else, they cannot get the letter and should not be allowed to operate. Don’t mix the workers with others in the community.” Another netizen said it seemed that the total lockdown had not produced any result, calling it “pointless”. On a similar note, another said: “So now, tell me what’s the function of a movement control order (MCO) if the cases are not decreasing??? Wtf 11k.” The health ministry reported a record high 11,079 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths in the past 24 hours. The previous record high of infections was 9,353 on July 10. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

