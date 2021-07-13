FIRST SACKED FROM PRASARANA, THEN ARRESTED BY MACC, NOW DUMPED BY UMNO – TAJUDDIN REPLACED BY MAT HASAN AS ELECTIONS DIRECTOR – ‘AS HEAD OF THE WAR ROOM FOR BN & UMNO, I HAND OVER THE POST TO MOHAMAD HASAN,’ ZAHID FLEXES HIS ‘MUSCLES’ AGAIN IN FIGHT AGAINST PRO-MUHYIDDIN FACTIONS

Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has been removed as the party’s elections director.

TAJUDDIN Abdul Rahman has been removed as Umno’s election director with immediate effect after his criticism of the party president in a leaked audio file went viral.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said in a statement today that deputy president Mohamad Hasan will take over the role. “As the head of the war room for Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno, I hand over the post to Mohamad Hasan. “The restructuring of Umno’s election department is made to strengthen the party at all levels. “As the deputy chairman for BN, it will be easier for Mohamad to make decisions with regards to matters pertaining to BN component parties,” said Zahid. Tajuddin’s criticism of Zahid was revealed in a leaked audio recording of last Wednesday’s Umno Supreme Council meeting, after which the president announced the party’s decision to withdraw support for Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. Tajuddin is heard telling council members that it was the wrong time to pull support as Umno was still weak and unprepared to face a general election. He also said that while he had always supported Zahid, he disagreed with the party president this time. Tajuddin subsequently confirmed to Free Malaysia Today that it was his voice in the recording. The Malaysian Insight is trying to reach Tajuddin for comment. TMI MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

