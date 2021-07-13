WRONG TRICK ANNUAR MUSA! ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & HIS PKR ONLY TOO HAPPY TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH ZAHID – AND ZAHID ONLY TOO HAPPY TO LEVERAGE ON THEIR GULLIBILITY – AND WHY SHOULD UMNO BE AVERSE TO PKR TIE-UP? IT CAN EASILY OUTFOX & BACKSTAB PKR LATER ON – JUST AS IT’S DOING NOW TO BERSATU!

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail challenged Annuar Musa to prove there was a violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) in photos showing Saifuddin and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The challenge was made after Annuar, who is the Federal Territories minister, uploaded three photos on Twitter showing Saifuddin with Zahid in close proximity without masks.

Also seen in the photos is Sungai Petani MP Johari Abdul.

“Everyone knows my friendship with Zahid. It’s been over 30 years,” said Saifuddin. “I admit there are many collections of pictures with him and his family.”

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Saifuddin said he could explain the details of the photos if Annuar provided more information about them.

“I challenge the person who spread the picture to explain in more detail where he got the picture. It’s good for him to explain whether or not it’s an old or new picture.

“If he tells me when and where the pictures were taken, then I can answer the allegation saying I violated the SOP,” he said.

In the first picture, Saifuddin and Zahid are seen holding a copy of a book entitled “Impactful Speeches: Winning Hearts and Minds” written by the former deputy prime minister.

The book was published in 2018.

The second picture shows Saifuddin with Zahid and Johari enjoying a meal at an unidentified location.

In publishing the photos, Annuar did not provide dates and location details.

Malaysiakini is trying to contact Annuar for comment.

Annuar is a former senior Umno and BN leader who is now actively criticising Zahid’s performance and direction as Umno president.

For the record, Annuar was fined RM2,000 by the police yesterday for violating the enhanced MCO by visiting the house of former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi last Saturday.

