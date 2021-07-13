‘DISASTER MOVIE’ MUHYIDDIN TRIES TO DOUSE RUMOURS OF HIS ILL-HEALTH – WITH APPEARANCE AT DISTRESSED KLANG HOSPITAL – AND EVEN THOUGH FRONTLINERS THERE MUST BE SO BUSY, THEY HAD TO STOP THEIR WORK TO GIVE ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ PM HIS PHOTO-OP – YET WHO HAS FAILED FRONTLINERS, COVID VICTIMS, THEIR FAMILES & THE ENTIRE NATION MORE THAN BUNGLING, POWER-CRAZED MUHYIDDIN

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today visited the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang which is struggling to cope with the number of Covid-19 patients.

He told the media that an additional 151 beds would be placed at the Mother and Child Care Complex (Kriba) and the hospital would also receive another 15 ventilators.

“I have ordered (the authorities) to look into the mental health of (frontline workers) and the people and ensure that the welfare and morale of health workers are taken care of,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

Muhyiddin visited the hospital’s emergency department and forensics department.

The hospital’s emergency department made the news recently after canvass beds were spread throughout the department to house Covid-19 patients.

One doctor told Malaysiakini that the emergency department looked like the set of a “disaster movie”.

Additionally, the forensic department needed a freezer container to store an increasing amount of dead bodies.

Outpatient services at the hospital, which included physiotherapy and prescription refills, had to be shut down in order to prioritise Covid-19 patients.

Muhyiddin said the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in HTAR would be increased to 606 and the number of ICU beds to 72.

The prime minister said the state currently has more than 5,000 beds for Covid-19 patients and all public hospitals are treating Covid-19 patients except for the Shah Alam Hospital.

