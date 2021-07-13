APA LAGI MUHYIDDIN MAHU? WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO DO BUT TO RESIGN – NEW COVID CASES SHOOT TO A SHOCK 11,079 – AND IT NOW BECOMES CLEAR MALAYSIA IS IN DEEPER CRISIS THAN MUHYIDDIN REGIME HAS LET ON
The Health Ministry reported 11,079 new Covid-19 cases today – the highest daily case count ever.
Most regions in the country reported more cases today than the average seen over the past week. The exceptions were Sabah, Perlis, Malacca, and Perak.
As of last night, the R-naught (reproduction rate) was 1.14. An R-naught of more than 1.00 suggests that the spread of Covid-19 is accelerating.
The only places where the R-naught was less than 1.00 were Kelantan, Labuan, Perak, Sarawak, and Perlis.
Selangor (5,263)
Kuala Lumpur (1,521)
Negeri Sembilan (1,033)
Kedah (497)
Sarawak (472)
Johor (406)
Perak (329)
Malacca (323)
Pahang (321)
Sabah (239)
Penang (234)
Kelantan (211)
Terengganu (93)
Putrajaya (77)
Labuan (60)
Perlis (0)
MKINI
