APA LAGI MUHYIDDIN MAHU? WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO DO BUT TO RESIGN – NEW COVID CASES SHOOT TO A SHOCK 11,079 – AND IT NOW BECOMES CLEAR MALAYSIA IS IN DEEPER CRISIS THAN MUHYIDDIN REGIME HAS LET ON

Yeo Bee Yin @yeobeeyin Today reported case: 11,079 Total test done: 120,448 Positive rate: 9.2% WHO guideline (+ve rate): 5% This means we still under-test and 11k although is a record high, is lower than the real number. Yes, it’s scary..

Actually 11,079 new cases is not something out of nowhere increase . It’s the effect of a long period of time under testing which allows the virus to spreads even more and only now we’re ramping up test (NOT SO) which reveals the more truth (BUT STILL SEVERE UNDER TEST) Covid-19 (July 13): Record 11,079 new cases, S’gor surpasses 5k

The Health Ministry reported 11,079 new Covid-19 cases today – the highest daily case count ever.

Most regions in the country reported more cases today than the average seen over the past week. The exceptions were Sabah, Perlis, Malacca, and Perak.

As of last night, the R-naught (reproduction rate) was 1.14. An R-naught of more than 1.00 suggests that the spread of Covid-19 is accelerating.

The only places where the R-naught was less than 1.00 were Kelantan, Labuan, Perak, Sarawak, and Perlis.

Selangor (5,263)

Kuala Lumpur (1,521)

Negeri Sembilan (1,033)

Kedah (497)

Sarawak (472)

Johor (406)

Perak (329)

Malacca (323)

Pahang (321)

Sabah (239)

Penang (234)

Kelantan (211)

Terengganu (93)

Putrajaya (77)

Labuan (60)

Perlis (0)

