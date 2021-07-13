BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR TO BAIL OUT MUHYIDDIN WITH MAGERAN 2.0 BY ANOTHER NAME? AS BERSATU LEADERS INCLUDING ZAFRUL & AZMIN START TO ‘KISS’ HIS HAND AGAIN, MAHATHIR WANTS ‘ORGANISATION WITH SPECIAL POWERS TO FIGHT COVID-19’ – BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE, WITH MACHIAVELLI MAHATHIR THERE IS NOTHING THAT IS NOT POLITICAL

DR Mahathir Mohamad wants the government to establish a special organisation immediately to act in “whatever ways” to reduce the increase in new Covid-19 cases.

“The situation is very serious. There is a need for immediate action, even if the action is contrary to the provisions of the constitution or the laws of the country.

“The actions to be taken should be funded by the government under a special allocation commensurate with the needs of the actions.

“Civil servants involved in the implementation must be put at the disposal of the organisation.

“The organisation must be given the same powers and authority as that given to the National Operations Council (NOC) in the 1969 to 1971 emergency,” he said.

Dr Mahathir did not specify the type of organisation he wants the government to establish but the former prime minister had last week said that he would propose the setting up of a National Recovery Council when the Parliament convenes later this month to tackle the Covid-19 crises.

Citing the four-phased National Recovery Plan introduced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as a failure, the Langkawi lawmaker said the council he proposes would solely focus on the recovery of people’s condition.

Declaring the current situation as “serious”, Dr Mahathir said that the ineffective lockdown and the rising number of cases have caused a grieving impact on the people and the economy.

“It is evident that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a serious turn. New cases have increased above 8,000 daily, deaths have reached 6,260 and suicide cases have reached 468 (as of January-May 2021).

“People are suffering from the loss of their loved ones, from inability to work or do business and earn a living, from the tensions caused by the lockdown, lack of food, inability to look after their families and so on.

“The pandemic has also affected the country’s economy and finance, the social life of the people and the uncertainties in politics,” the nonagenarian said.

Last month, after his meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Dr Mahathir said that he proposed the setting up of a NOC to the king to help manage issues faced by the nation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Mahathir outlined four major issues faced by the nation. They were the health, economic, political and social crises arising from Covid-19, which has infected more than 800,000 people in Malaysia.

He said the establishment of NOC would allow for the same type of administration put in place after the 1969 race riots, which had then seen several policies put in place to stabilise and develop the nation.

Dr Mahathir said he did not discuss with the king on who would lead the NOC but said he was ready if the Perikatan Nasional government wanted it.

